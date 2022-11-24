Big Ten Hockey Weekly Release – November 23





OFFICIAL EDITION The Thanksgiving holiday brings a lull in conference action as six Big Ten teams engage in non-conference action. Penn State kicked off the week by hosting Alaska Fairbanks on Tuesday night in a series that continues tonight. Notre Dame and Ohio State travel to the East Coast, with the Irish taking on Boston University and Boston College and the Buckeyes meeting Long Island. Michigan hosts Harvard, the only undefeated team in college hockey, while Michigan State takes on Miami (Ohio) at Oxford. Minnesota heads to the desert to face Arizona State at the brand new Mullett Arena. Wisconsin, winner of four in a row, is inactive this week. The Big Ten holds a .766 winning percentage (35-10-2) against other conferences (and independent teams), the best percentage of any league. Penn State is undefeated against nonconference opponents by a 7-0 score after beating Alaska Fairbanks 3-2 last night at University Park. Minnesota moved into first place in the Big Ten standings with a sweep at Michigan on November 17-18. Head coach Bob Motzko’s squad has won six of its seven games, all against ranked teams. Michigan skated without five players in the series due to illness, while Minnesota also missed some key players. The Big Ten has three teams in the NCAA’s top-five in offense scoring, with Michigan (1st, 4.14 goals per game) and Minnesota (5th, 3.86) in that group, along with Penn State (4th, 3.93). With a quarter of the Big Ten schedule completed, Minnesota boasts the top three scorers in conference play. Jimmy Snuggerud has a league-best 10 points in eight games for an average of 1.25 points per game, just ahead of Jaxon Nelson (1.13) and Bryce Brodzinski (1.13). Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich averages 1.33 after playing two fewer games. Minnesota last produced a Big Ten scoring champion in 2016-17 when Tyler Sheehy shared the honors with Ohio’s Mason Jobst. Special teams often decide games and the Big Ten has some of the best units in the country. Michigan ranks second among NCAA schools in power play percentage, with a clip of 31.7 percent (20-for-63). On the other hand, Ohio State’s sentencing units have gone 50-for-54 for a 92.6 percentage that ranks second best nationally. The Buckeyes also lead the nation in six low-handed goals, resulting in the rare feat of outscoring their opponents 6-4 this season when skating with one less player. Three Big Ten schools rank in the top four nationally in home attendance: Minnesota (2nd, 8,176 average), Wisconsin (3rd, 7,012), and Penn State (4th, 5,989). The Nittany Lions play 105 percent in the Pegula Ice Arena. Michigan (5,633), which ranks eighth on the list, has filled the Yost Ice Arena to 97.1 percent. Michigan State is also in the top 10 (9th, 5,066) in home attendance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigten.org/news/2022/11/23/mens-ice-hockey-big-ten-hockey-weekly-release-nov-23.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos