Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was seen driving his Lamborghini Urus [Video]





The Lamborghini Urus has become a common name in the garages of the rich and famous in India. Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma is not currently playing against New Zealand and is taking a break after the T2o World Cup. He was spotted driving his Lamborghini Urus in Mumbai and even waved to the car spotters lined up along the road. The video shows Rohit Sharma riding alone in the Urus. He stopped at the traffic light and rolled down the window. The photographers rush towards him. Although Rohit said nothing, we got our first glimpse of Rohit Sharma’s Urus hut. Also Read: 10 DC Design Cars And What They Look Like In The REAL World: Maruti Swift To Mahindra XUV500 The Lamborghini Urus delivered to Rohit Sharma is personalized with a two-tone combination of Ross Alala (cherry red) and Nero (black) for the cabin. While the top layer of the dashboard and door panels are finished in piano black, the lower section of the dashboard, door panels and seats are finished in cherry red. In addition, a fine layer of contrasting silver dissects the dashboard and door panels, which also extends to the center console. The cabin also gets piano black accents on the dash and center console. We have to say it is a very tasteful color combination for the cabin. This custom cabin certainly looks good and goes very well with the color blue on the outside. Rohit bought the Urus in March Rohit Sharma bought the Urus in March 2022. The luxury performance SUV gets great-looking Blu Eleos paint, a dark blue shade. The entire car, including the front and rear bumpers, is painted in this shade of blue. Blue happens to be Rohit Sharma’s favorite color as this is not the first time he buys a blue colored car. He is already a proud owner of a blue colored BMW M5. Since he is the captain of the Indian cricket team and the Mumbai Indians IPL team, both of which have blue colored jerseys for their players, it becomes an even more obvious choice of color for him. Fastest selling Lamborghini ever The Lamborghini Urus is the brand’s first modern SUV and has become extremely popular all over the world. In India, it has become the fastest-selling Lamborghini ever and the brand has delivered more than 100 units of the high-performance SUV in the country. The Lamborghini Urus is based on the same platform as the other luxury SUVs of the Volkswagen Group, such as Audi RSQ8, Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne. However, the Urus is the sportiest of the bunch. The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine that powers all these SUVs is in its most powerful state under the hood of the Urus, with a maximum power of 650 hp and maximum torque of 850 Nm. This engine is mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. Prices for the Lamborghini Urus start at Rs 3.55 crore in India. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza rendered

