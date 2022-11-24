Croatia beat Spain 2-0 and advance to the semi-finals of the Davis Cup





Comment on this story Remark MALAGA, Spain Marin Cilic rallied to beat Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-hour match on Wednesday to send Croatia into the semifinals of the Davis Cup. Cilic trailed 4-1 in the deciding tiebreak before coming back after 3 hours and 13 minutes to record a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) win and a 2-0 victory for Croatia over to secure Spain. Borna Coric upset Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the first singles match to give Croatia the lead. It was Croatia’s first Davis Cup victory over Spain after three previous defeats, and secures a semi-final against Australia. It’s an incredible effort from the team, Cilic said. It is such a great privilege and honor to bring another point for the Croatia team and seal the victory against the ever-strong Spanish team. The 2014 US Open winner Cilic hit 20 aces in the match, but also produced 15 double faults in a win that improved his Davis Cup singles record to 33-15. Hi was double-faulted twice in the 11th game of the first set when broken, but went up 4-2 in the second set to begin his comeback after Carreno Busta double-fouled single-handedly at the breakpoint. Coric and Cilic were both on the Croatian team that won a second Davis Cup title for their country in 2018. Earlier, Coric sealed victory over Bautista Agut with his 12th ace on his third match point to silence the partisan crowd. I like the big stage, I like the big crowd, Coric said of the 7,500 rowdy fans. It gives me extra motivation. Bautista Agut only had one break point in the game and was unable to convert it. Today I felt really, really good on the serve and I think that’s what made the difference in the end, said Coric. Two climate activists briefly interrupted the second set by running onto the field. They were taken away by security agents. The quarter-finals will conclude on Thursday, when the US meets Italy and Canada meets Germany. The semi-finals are Friday and Saturday and the title will be decided on Sunday. Each matchup includes two best-of-three-set matches in singles and one in doubles. AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

