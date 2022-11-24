Edmonton Oilers fall behind, then stumble on stellar goalkeeping performance in 3-0 loss: Cult of Hockey Player Grades





Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images Article content The Edmonton Oilers fell victim to a pair of defensive slumps on one side and a superlative 50 saves by the Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin on the other, in a 3–0 loss. Advertisement 2 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content That, by the way, is a club record for Edmonton most shots at net in a shutout loss. The Oilers were also 0-5 on the PP with a shorty allowed, 1-2 on the PK. The next issue of Edmonton Journal Headline News will be in your inbox soon. There was a problem logging in. try again Article content The effort was undeniably better. But they started slowly and from behind again. That’s hard at the best of times, let alone when you’re being gambled. Here’s the band’s story Cult of Hockey Player ranks JACK CAMPBELL. 6. Close the door in the 1st while his teammates took a while to warm up (1st shot for was 12 minutes in). A kick save on Dobson, a stuff on a 1st Period all around, and held on to a straight chance from Nelson with 7 seconds left in the 1st. Allowed 3 out of 2nd2 on close range deflections, the 3ed on a point-blank blast amid weak defensive cover. Stopped 28 of 31. Quite a bounce-back effort from Campbell. Ad 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content CONNOR McDAVID. 5. Play along the wall to clear the zone on the 1st Period PK but no shots in the opening frame. Ran 4 Islanders on the way to the net on a 2nd Period rush but couldn’t solve Sorokin. Fed Draisaitl for a dangerous 2nd Period PP chance. A nice spin & charge created a chance for Ceci. A lightning 3ed Period rush turned into a shot and rebound for Hyman. Peeled away from his coverage of the 1-0. 55% on the night on draws. WARREN FOEGELE. 5. Played a difficult game in straight lines. A hard drive through the slot in the 2ndfired a wrist shot that Hyman attempted twice to cut the rebound on a few hits. ZACH HYMAN. 6. Probably the best Oiler. 11 (count em) shots at the net and nothing to show for any of them. Industrious circular rush in the NYI in the 1st ending in a roundabout attempt. Took a beautiful pass from Draisaitl hard to the net, but Sorokin flashed a right path to his backhand. A few shots on a Foegele rebound in the 2nd. A first shot of a McDavid stampede in the 3ed and a follow-up rebound. Ad 4 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content DARNEL NURSE. 6. The Oilers’ best combination by a mile. 23-19, 53% 5v5, Great Dangers for/against 5-7. 3 shots in 26:48 (to lead the team). Gave a penalty kick. Cody THIS. 6. A few shots, a few hits and 20-15, 57% CF 5v5. He and Nurse weren’t the problem. LEON DRAISAITL. 5. Officials whistled him for a vague phone call in the 1st (at no point did an arm go up) after Leon slammed Lee into the boards, but 29s friends killed it. Sauced a great pass to Hyman in-stride who charged in for a chance. Not one turnover but 2 on the same service in the 2nd, one that led to a shot against. Just missed the top corner on a 2nd Period PP. Fed Bouchard for a PP chance, but the shot was blocked. 5 shots. RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS. 5. A good 1st Intermittent firing caused some panic among the islanders’ fold. Draw a 3ed Period PP and hit the bar on the resulting man advantage. It was his pass tipped, leading to the Islanders break at the 1-0, but it was a 2-for-3 in the other direction. Ad 5 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content JESSE PULJARVI. 5. Managed to get a rebound from Niemelainen on the net in the 1st. A smart snapshot of the crowds in the 2nd. A decent forechecking, 0 hits. BRET EAR. 4. Couldn’t close his man fast enough to prevent the pass for the 2-0. Did and didn’t have the puck carrier on the 3-0. It was such a night for him. Not primarily responsible either, but didn’t help much either. EVAN BOUCHARD. 3. Having a really hard time. The 2-0 went straight from his stick into the slot and into it. Puck caught watching and then ended up in no man’s land on the 3-0. Holloway nearly tapped home Bouchard’s punt shot. A 3ed Period PP shot was blocked. Ryan McLEOD. 5. Looked a little more confident. Had 5 shots. Waved a puck back to Bouchard for a chance. A particularly good shot from the rush that Sorokin got a toe on. Only 38% on draws. Ad 6 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content MATTIAS JANMARK. 4. Quiet. All zeros on the wagons. THE KILM ADVANTAGE. 4. 1st Period recording, 1 of 3. Draw a 3ed Period PP. 2 hits. Moved to 4th line later in the game. MARCUS NEMELAINEN. 5. Made a 1st Period chance with a shot that Puljujarvi reeled in the rebound from. 2 hits, played 8:45, all 5v5. TYSON BARRY. 3. Much of his game was fine, but there were 2 glaring mistakes. Couldn’t get his man up front on the 1-0. Then forced to take his man down on a blocked shot and the Islanders scored on the resulting Power Play. Part of 2 units that couldn’t push one home on the PP. BRAD MALONE. 5. Dangerous 2nd Period shot where Sorokin got a sanitary napkin over. 2 shots, 3 hits, 75% on draws, 1:05 on the PK. Consistent effort. DYLAN HOLLOWAY. 5. A 2nd Period zone continues to lead to an opportunity at the top of the slot. 2nd Period clear. Just missed his 1st NHL goal with a 3ed Period deflection. Played a healthier 10:39 including 1:30 on the Power Play. DEREK RYAN. 5. Gritty D-zone work in the 2nd led to a pass that gave Malone a chance. Spin-o-rama chance in the 2nd. The Oilers are now a meh 10-10. The Rangers are next. Find me on Twitter @KurtLeavins, on Instagram at LeavinsOnHockey and now on Mastodon at [email protected] Recently at The Cult STAPLES: Stuart Skinner a rare touch in a loss for New Jersey LEAVINS: Who doesn't cover the bet on this Oilers team STAPLES: A few wingers pick up on it in Kane's absence McCURDY: McDavid O/T Heroes Over Vegas

