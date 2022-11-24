Polish tennischef denies allegations of abuse by MPs





The head of the Polish tennis federation on Wednesday denied an allegation by a member of parliament that he had sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s when she was an adolescent and he was a coach. I have been the victim of baseless accusations and I intend to prove it in court, Miroslaw Skrzypczynski said of lawmaker Katarzyna Kotula’s accusation, which has caused a stir in Poland since an online news site published this Monday. I have repeatedly stated and still maintain that recent media reports about me are not true, Skrzypczynski said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Kotula said in an interview with the Onet news portal published on November 21 that she was sexually assaulted as a teenager by Skrzypczynski when he was a coach in the early 1990s. The allegations came after another Onet piece accused Skrzypczynski of using physical and psychological violence against his family and players he coached. Onet reported that Skrzypczynski had threatened to sue the site over the first article, saying that the information it contained was not supported by any reliable source. The furor prompted the number one female tennis player in the world, Iga Swiatek, to post a message on Twitter on Tuesday urging victims suffering any kind of abuse in life to seek help. What I think I can do is encourage you to seek help when something bad happens in sports communities and in any situation in life where there is a possibility that someone could be a victim of physical or emotional abuse, she said. Fellow Polish tennis star Hubert Hurkacz said on Twitter that he supports all women and all victims of abuse. The Polish Tennis Federation is sponsored by the state-controlled oil company PKN Orlen. In an interview with news website wp.pl, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin, head of the Ministry of State Assets responsible for state-controlled companies, said he was shocked by the allegations and recommended no further funding from the Polish Tennis Federation. .

