One year of football in Michigan

My husband who I originally met while playing in the trombone section of the University of Michigan Marching Bands consulted the UM football schedule when we were planning our wedding. (He thinks everyone should and calls it a common courtesy.)

So when I received a copy of Slate senior writer Ben Mathis-Lilley’s new book about Michigan’s 2021 season, The Hot Seat: A year filled with outrage, pride, and the occasional play of college footballmy other half swiped it, went to the Ohio State game chapter and started giggling and reading aloud passages, including this one, in reference to Mathis-Lilley traveling with his three kids to a fire engine parade that day from Michigan’s game against the University of Wisconsin: It was a huge mistake, giving my family an edge in college football.

It takes an obsessive fan to know one, of course, and this particular mania is something The Hot Seat wryly unpacks, along with increasingly loud calls for Harbaughs (hence the title of the book) to be terminated ahead of the season 2021.

We asked Mathis-Lilley, who grew up in Midland but chose Harvard University after high school, how he came to bleed corn and blue.

Q: You never went to Michigan games as a kid, and neither of your parents were Michigan fans. How did your intense Wolverine fandom take root?

Answers: [When I was 6 or 7] I remember choosing between the Michigan colors and the Michigan State colors, and for whatever reason, I liked the Michigan colors more. Michigan State was actually pretty good, I think they won the Rose Bowl. So it wasn’t like Michigan completely dominated. I just liked the colors better.

Q: That reminds me of Heisman winner Charles Woodson, who basically grew up in OSU’s backyard and said he thought Michigan’s winged helmets were cool.

A: It’s funny, because I spend much of the book talking about the teams you face in college football, how conscious and important the choice is, and how it reflects your values ​​for this or that. But it’s also certainly true that so much of it is totally random chance, and you could probably argue that some of it works the other way, especially if you’re as young as I was when I picked my team. Maybe that sort of thing shapes your personality a bit too.

Q: So given your longstanding fandom, why did you choose to go to college elsewhere?

A: I was all but packed to go to Michigan. I already had a friend in the Michigan Marching Band, and I was ready to do that. I played trumpet when I was younger. So I was all set to go.

I applied to Harvard almost as a joke. [My dad and I] found the brochure in a box we were clearing out. We thought, oh, Harvard. Everyone has heard of that, right? It’s the most famous, so we have to do this. Then I got in there and I don’t know. I almost felt obligated to try it out because the brand’s appeal was so strong. Now I joke that I went to Harvard and chose Michigan, so that makes me the most insufferable person in the world.

Q: One of my favorite parts of the book is a three-page list of comments from Michigan fan sites, all morose and hypercritical, that were written during the televised University of Washington game Michigan handily won. Are Michigan fans just never happy?

A: There was something special and compelling about being a Michigan fan last year because of the whole loss-to-Ohio State streak. Obvious, I thought [the comments] were funny. That’s why I put them in the book. At the same time, I have to defend those people a little bit, because usually, in most seasons, their attitude would have turned out to be more reasonable.

Q: Since Michigan upset Ohio State at the end of the season, your book will have much more appeal to Michigan fans. Worried that the fortunes of your book depended on the team’s success?

A: I spoke with John U. Bacon [author of a few bestselling books on Michigan football], and one thing he said was, ‘You have to choose a really good year or a really bad year. You don’t want them to go 8-4. That was definitely on my mind until the very last minute. No one wants to read another book about how Michigan had a pretty good year, but then they lost to OSU again.

Q: Michigan’s postseason, its high (Big Ten championship) and its low (Orange Bowl playoff appearance) get the drive-by treatment in the epilogue. Tell me about that choice.

A: I think my deadline for the book in my contract was about mid-January, so I had to research the whole thing and then write as much of it as I could before the end of the season. And at the same time, the actual way it went was the Georgia game is one that Michigan fans would rather forget. Emotionally, narratively, I knew that even as the Ohio State game came to a close, it was the end of the book. This is the end of the journey.

This story is from November2022 issue of Hour Detroit magazine. Read more in our digital edition.