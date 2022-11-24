Sports
Game Preview: Minnesota Wild Continues Key Homestand Against Winnipeg Jets
When the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets meet, we expect some fireworks. Just because the cross-border rivalry feels so appropriate and expected doesn’t always mean there will be a battle between brutes. It has to happen organically, and maybe it does.
Wild vs Jets
When: 6:00 PM CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, SNW
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
After all, the Jets just seem to be an eyesore no matter what. Even as they had a tumultuous season last year, the Jets managed to gain the advantage over Minnesota and especially in the late season push the St. Paul residents had to get their hands on for a spot in the playoffs. The last time these two teams met, there were two games in Winnipeg in mid-February, just eight days apart. Despite the Jets being under .500 and the Wild having double the number of wins compared to losses, the home team destroyed Minnesota in both matchups.
The first was a 2-0 victory for the Jets; a game where the Wild couldn’t stay out of the box to save their lives and dragged their feet to not even get a puck behind Connor Hellebuyck. The second, just eight days later and a 6-3 victory for the Jets with a hat-trick from Mark Scheifele. Not a good feeling after those two games is what we have to rely on at the moment.
And those games happened when the Wild played the best hockey they have, like ever. At the moment they are looking for answers to several questions and the entire roster feels lost with no set line-up or combinations beyond Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello’s collaboration. Through ideation and experimentation, you find that chemistry, but it feels like it’s taking longer than usual and the Wild just keeps playing hockey games through the mud.
Projected Wild Lineup
Kirill Kaprizov Sam Steel Matting Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway Frederick Gaudreau Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime Joel Eriksson Ek Marcus Foligno
Mason Shaw Connor Dewar Nic Petan
Jake Middleton Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill Alex Goligoski
Philippe Gustavsson should start against Winnipeg as we wait for some good news on Marc-Andre Fleury’s injury and not having to use Zane McIntyre to actually be on the ice.
Steel gets another chance at the top line after a two-point performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins last week. Greenway makes his third come back from injury this season and hopefully this time it’s for real and he’s still not trying to play through injury. And another substantial striker change is that Nic Petan replaces Marco Rossi, who is now on a healthy suspension for the second consecutive game.
After doing some shuffling, head coach Dean Evason has returned to some more familiar pairings within the front lines. We see the top two guys stay in tact, but the Boldy-Gaudreau, Eriksson Ek-Foligno and Shaw-Dewar combinations are well established and hopefully that can lead to them scoring more goals than the Jets.
On the blue line, we saw Calen Addison take a rest (and watch the game) to get Penguins game hero, Goligoski, to play regular minutes alongside Jon Merrill.
Projected Jets Lineup
Kyle Connor Mark Scheifele Sam Gagner
Cole Perfetti Pierre-Luc Dubois Blake Wheeler
Axel Jonsson-Fjall by Adam Lowry Saku Maenalanen
Jansen Harkins David Gustafs son Michael Eyssimont
Josh Morrisey Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon Nate Schmidt
Dylan SambergVille Heinola
The Jets are dealing with some of their own injuries right now. Forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton are currently out, as are defenders Logan Stanley and Dylan DeMelo. It is not the top of the roster, but certainly very important players for a team that hopes to return to the postseason.
As far as where the offense can come from within this Jets lineup, it’s certainly concentrated in the top six. Wingers like the sniper Kyle Connor are supported by fundamental pieces like Mark Scheifele, Pierre-Luc Dubois and the younger Cole Perfetti. But that aside, there’s a lot of focus on two-way traffic and perhaps this is where the Wild can target this group, trapping them in their own zone. While prospects like Ville Heinola have the potential to be top-four contributors, they may not be able to handle a well-executed cycle through Wilds’ complete and deep group of attackers.
Puck drop is at 6pm
Burning questions
Will Nic Petan be an improvement over Marco Rossi?
It’s a tough question to answer unless Petan scores a goal or even gets a point purely because at 27 years old Petan has so much more experience and can handle the depth minutes without really putting any pressure on him to be more than a choice.
Petan has looked good at times during the preseason games, so during his regular season Wild debut, it will be interesting just to keep an eye on the dude.
Do we see a goal on the power play?
The Wild have now gone 0-for-14 in their last five games at man advantage. For a team that essentially could nothing but scored goals when they were on special teams at the start of the season, that magic has dried up. Goligoski will replace Addison on the upper unit and Boldy should be back there after a short stint with the secondary group. See if that works, and if this streak can be broken.
|
