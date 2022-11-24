



Joseph’s pace and Holder’s hands give the West Indies the upper hand Three wickets from Alzarri Joseph and two great catches at slip by substitute Jason Holder helped the West Indies stage a big fight on opening day against the Australian Prime Ministers XI on Wednesday. Joseph’s late burst with the second new ball under light in the final session put the West Indies back in contention after a solid home side batting gave them control in the first half of the day at the Manuka Oval. Marching along thanks to an opening stand of a century, the hosts were 278-6 in the final session before Joseph (3-52) stepped in with a sharp spell to tumble the last three wickets for 19 runs in the space of 39 balls. At the close, the Prime Ministers XI was 297-9, a total built on half-centuries from Matt Renshaw (81), Marcus Harris (73) and Peter Handscomb (55).

He spoke at the end of the matchday in an interview with former West Indies captain Carl Hooper, one of the game-day analysts. His heroic effort was needed after the Prime Minister’s XI got off to a flying start, Renshaw and Harris put up a daring 134 for the first wicket to dominate early. Renshaw hit 10 fours in a 168-ball knock, while Harris faced 124 balls and hit 13 fours. They carried their side to the first break on 93 without a loss and extended their dominance after the restart before pacer Jayden Seales broke through when he let Harris catch Kyle Mayers at first slip. Renshaw added 28 for the second wicket with Henry Hunt (13) and another 28 for the third with Handscomb before finally going off 190-3, flirting with a wide throw from left arm naval Raymon Reifer and a catch to keeper Josh Da Silva. Hunt fell to Kyle Mayers through a clever catch on second slip by Jason Holder as he moved effortlessly to the right to pick up the offer. Kemar Roach quickly removed captain Josh Inglis without scoring to an astonishing one-handed catch by substitute Jason Holder at second slip while fully dived. However, the Premiers XI bounced back through a 48-run, fifth wicket partnership between Handscomb and Aaron Hardie (23). Off-spinner Roston Chase (2-72) ended up being responsible for both, first rattling Hardies punches with one that turned back sharply and then Handscomb in his next over, after the right-hander faced 86 balls and hit seven fours. Joseph then took center stage, clear bowling Michael Neser (10) as the right-hander missed a drive, beating Joel Paris (2) before getting Ashton Agar to play through for 33 in what turned out to be the final delivery of the day.

