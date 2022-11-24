Thanksgiving week rivalry games played at Fenway





The time-honored tradition of high school football on Thanksgiving is alive and well in Massachusetts, but a new trend is taking root. Fenway Park hosted traditional Turkey Day rivalry matches for the second year in a row, with a Tuesday and a triple-header on Wednesday. High school football games were often played at Fenway, home of the Boston Red Sox when it first opened in 1912. But when the baseball stadium hosted Thanksgiving games in 2015, it was the first time high school football was played there in 80 year played. More high school games were played in the days leading up to Thanksgiving in 2017 and 2018 before returning in 2021. Wednesday’s first game was a game between two former Catholic Central League rivals at St. Mary’s of Lynn and Austin Prep of Reading, which not only switched leagues but also set up bodies that left the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) for the New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) to establish y in the Evergreen League. The best part of the day so far was when we came out of the tunnel to warm up. It reminded me of when I was a kid when I first saw Fenway when you saw that green grass. I saw the looks on the faces of some of my players, especially my seniors, said St. Marys head coach Sean Driscoll. It was a great experience. This place was also a great place to host us. Driscoll and the St. Mary’s Spartans, who will play next week in the Division 6 state championship game at Gillette Stadium, led the Austin Prep Cougars 34-21. Watch the highlights of this match in the video player above. The second game of the day is the 100th meeting between Watertown High School and Belmont High School, and the Watertown Raiders defeated the Belmont Marauders 21-7. Watch the highlights of this match in the video below. In the final game of the day, the Southeastern Conference title was on the line as Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School took on Brockton High School. The Brockton Boxers defeated the BR Trojans 31-20 to give Peter Colombo a victory in his final game as Brockton’s head coach. Colombo won two state championships in 19 seasons. Watch the highlights of this match in the video player above. Two rivals in the city of Boston, the O’Bryant School and Boston Latin Academy, were the first to take the field on Tuesday. The Latin Academy Dragons defeated the O’Bryant Tigers 32-6. “I’m a baseball fan and also a baseball player, so this place means so much to me,” said Boston Latin Academy senior Brennan Shapiro, who caught a touchdown for the Dragons. “Just looking around, seeing the monster, looking up at the press box, it’s just a great night. It’s a great game.” In the second game, the Malden High Golden Tornadoes got the best of the Medford High Mustangs 34-15 in the 135th meeting between the two schools on the roster. However, this game was the first to be played at a venue other than Malden or Medford. Watch highlights from both games in the video below. Fenway Park will host a high school football triple-header on Wednesday. St. Mary’s faces Austin Prep at 1:30 PM, Watertown and Belmont are scheduled at 4:00 PM, and Bridgewater-Raynham fights Brockton at 6:30 PM. schedule of Thanksgiving rivalry games in the state and scores, interact with the infographic below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcvb.com/article/2022-massachusetts-thanksgiving-high-school-football-scores/42042800 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

