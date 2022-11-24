Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal: Which Grand Slam winner has had the best tennis season of 2022?

Looking back at the 2022 ATP season, there are three names that stand out above the rest: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Others deserve mention; Casper Ruud reached two Grand Slam finals, reached No. 2 in the world and reached the final of the ATP Finals, Holger Rune and Felix Auger-Aliassime achieved very strong finishes this year and Stefanos Tsitsipas finished with more wins (59) than anyone else also on tour.

But it’s hard to argue for anyone other than Alcaraz, Nadal or Djokovic to be the best player of 2022.

So what is the case for each of them? And who was the star of the season?

Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz has had the biggest breakout season in recent history.

Alcaraz started the year ranked No. 32 in the world and became No. 1 after winning the US Open in September. Along the way, he won two Masters titles in Miami and Madrid, beating Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev in succession, along with two other clay-court events. He also made it to two other finals, the quarterfinals of the French Open, and pushed Nadal close in the Indian Wells semifinal.

The end of the year may not have been what he had hoped for, but this was still an incredible season that made history.

His achievements include: becoming the youngest No. 1 in ATP history at the US Open, becoming the youngest year-end No. 1 ever, and taking only 140 days to reach the top 10 to reach No. 1, which is the shortest. time in history, 21 days faster than the previous record holder Marat Safin.

We have to remember that what Alcaraz has done is almost a miracle because fighting for what he is actually fighting for at the age of 19, no one had ever done it before, two-time French Open runner-up Alex Corretja told Eurosport.

Alcaraz has been a destructive force this season, taking on the best in the game with his terrifying groundstrokes and physicality. At the US Open, he won one of the matches of the year against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, then returned to beat Frances Tiafoe in five sets in the semifinals. While Corretja thinks Alcaraz’s efforts in New York eventually caught up with him, he has shown throughout the season that he can already go the distance in games against the very best and hold his nerve at key moments.

This will be a season to remember.

Alcaraz’s 2022 record: five titles (one Grand Slam, two Masters, two ATP 250) and 54-12 win-loss record

Rafael Nadal

A 20 match winning streak at the start of the year, two Grand Slam titles and a backup to No. 2 in the world rankings, it has been a very successful season for Nadal, hasn’t it?

It certainly seems likely that if Nadal had been offered the above at the start of 2022, he would have taken it, given that he missed the last four months of 2021 due to injury. Still, Nadal didn’t seem completely satisfied when he spoke at the ATP Finals.

Winning two Slams wasn’t enough. Of course it wasn’t enough because I couldn’t play. I don’t know how many tournaments I played, 10, 11, maybe 12. I finished maybe nine, 10, in good conditions.

Nadal played 12 tournaments all season, finishing with a 39–8 record.

Perhaps the hint of frustration is that when he was 100% healthy he played really well as he showed at the start of the season. At Wimbledon, he might have had a chance to win if injury hadn’t forced him to withdraw from his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios. Wells final against Taylor Fritz he was hampered by a rib problem. Even his pre-French Open clay-court season was disrupted by injury, first with a rib problem that forced him to miss a few weeks and then a foot problem in Rome.

If there is any idea of ​​what if for Nadal, then his performance at 36 years old should also be commended.

He had no ambition to win the Australian Open but managed to do so with a remarkable comeback win over Daniil Medvedev in the final. He won Acapulco in straight sets and in Indian Wells he defeated Alcaraz and Kyrgios before being injured in the final against Fritz. Then, at the French Open, where there was doubt whether he would even play due to his foot problem, he held off Felix Auger-Aliassime in five, defeated Djokovic in four, reached a high-level semifinal before Alexander Zverev’s injury. , and passed Casper Ruud in the final.

Would have added a few more non-Grand Slam tournament victories That much to Nadal’s season? At this stage in his career, it is clear that Grand Slams are the priority, and Nadal won two of four in 2022.

Nadal’s 2022 record: four titles (two Grand Slams, one ATP 500, one ATP 250) and 39-8 win-loss record

Novak Djokovic

Two months ago, Djokovic would not have been in this conversation.

He won Rome and Wimbledon in the first half of the year, but the US Open was more about the tournaments he had missed than the tournaments he had played. His impressive finish of season three’s three titles, including the ATP Finals, and an 18-1 record since returning from the Laver Cup only adds to the question of how much more successful 2022 would have been had Djokovic been vaccinated.

Former world No. 1 Andy Roddick said at the ATP Finals that it would be hard to find anyone who doesn’t believe Djokovic is the best in the world despite being five places below Alcaraz. In Turin, he certainly seemed a level away from the competition, dropping just one set in five matches, raising his game when it mattered most and physically out-performing his opponents.

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in their only previous meeting in Madrid earlier this year and their next meeting will be highly anticipated, especially if it takes place at the Australian Open where Alcaraz will be the top seed and bid Djokovic for a 10th title.

Djokovic has to be in the conversation to have the best season because of the way he has reintroduced himself into the conversation of being the best in the world. Whether he is or not will be played out in 2023, but Djokovic clearly had the strongest finish of the year. He is the oldest ATP Finals champion at five years, has tied Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the event and now looks poised for more success in the future.

Djokovic’s 2022 record: five titles (one Grand Slam, ATP Finals, one Masters, one ATP 500, one ATP 500) and 42-7 win-loss record

Verdict

It’s a close call.

With three majors and the world No. 1 ranking between them, the final debate must go between Nadal and Alcaraz. But how do you weigh two Grand Slam titles against one Grand Slam title, two Masters titles and become the youngest number 1 in history?

alcaraz only gets credit for accomplishing so much in his breakaway year.

