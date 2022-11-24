Sports
Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal: Which Grand Slam winner has had the best tennis season of 2022?
Looking back at the 2022 ATP season, there are three names that stand out above the rest: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
Others deserve mention; Casper Ruud reached two Grand Slam finals, reached No. 2 in the world and reached the final of the ATP Finals, Holger Rune and Felix Auger-Aliassime achieved very strong finishes this year and Stefanos Tsitsipas finished with more wins (59) than anyone else also on tour.
But it’s hard to argue for anyone other than Alcaraz, Nadal or Djokovic to be the best player of 2022.
Australian Open
Wilander predicts how long Nadal will play tennis before he retires
2 HOURS AGO
So what is the case for each of them? And who was the star of the season?
Carlos Alcaraz
Alcaraz has had the biggest breakout season in recent history.
Alcaraz started the year ranked No. 32 in the world and became No. 1 after winning the US Open in September. Along the way, he won two Masters titles in Miami and Madrid, beating Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev in succession, along with two other clay-court events. He also made it to two other finals, the quarterfinals of the French Open, and pushed Nadal close in the Indian Wells semifinal.
The end of the year may not have been what he had hoped for, but this was still an incredible season that made history.
His achievements include: becoming the youngest No. 1 in ATP history at the US Open, becoming the youngest year-end No. 1 ever, and taking only 140 days to reach the top 10 to reach No. 1, which is the shortest. time in history, 21 days faster than the previous record holder Marat Safin.
Alcaraz has been a destructive force this season, taking on the best in the game with his terrifying groundstrokes and physicality. At the US Open, he won one of the matches of the year against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, then returned to beat Frances Tiafoe in five sets in the semifinals. While Corretja thinks Alcaraz’s efforts in New York eventually caught up with him, he has shown throughout the season that he can already go the distance in games against the very best and hold his nerve at key moments.
This will be a season to remember.
Alcaraz’s 2022 record: five titles (one Grand Slam, two Masters, two ATP 250) and 54-12 win-loss record
Rafael Nadal
A 20 match winning streak at the start of the year, two Grand Slam titles and a backup to No. 2 in the world rankings, it has been a very successful season for Nadal, hasn’t it?
Winning two Slams wasn’t enough. Of course it wasn’t enough because I couldn’t play. I don’t know how many tournaments I played, 10, 11, maybe 12. I finished maybe nine, 10, in good conditions.
Nadal played 12 tournaments all season, finishing with a 39–8 record.
Perhaps the hint of frustration is that when he was 100% healthy he played really well as he showed at the start of the season. At Wimbledon, he might have had a chance to win if injury hadn’t forced him to withdraw from his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios. Wells final against Taylor Fritz he was hampered by a rib problem. Even his pre-French Open clay-court season was disrupted by injury, first with a rib problem that forced him to miss a few weeks and then a foot problem in Rome.
I’m excited about it – Nadal is looking forward to 2023 with a positive frame of mind
If there is any idea of what if for Nadal, then his performance at 36 years old should also be commended.
He had no ambition to win the Australian Open but managed to do so with a remarkable comeback win over Daniil Medvedev in the final. He won Acapulco in straight sets and in Indian Wells he defeated Alcaraz and Kyrgios before being injured in the final against Fritz. Then, at the French Open, where there was doubt whether he would even play due to his foot problem, he held off Felix Auger-Aliassime in five, defeated Djokovic in four, reached a high-level semifinal before Alexander Zverev’s injury. , and passed Casper Ruud in the final.
Would have added a few more non-Grand Slam tournament victories That much to Nadal’s season? At this stage in his career, it is clear that Grand Slams are the priority, and Nadal won two of four in 2022.
Nadal’s 2022 record: four titles (two Grand Slams, one ATP 500, one ATP 250) and 39-8 win-loss record
Novak Djokovic
Two months ago, Djokovic would not have been in this conversation.
He won Rome and Wimbledon in the first half of the year, but the US Open was more about the tournaments he had missed than the tournaments he had played. His impressive finish of season three’s three titles, including the ATP Finals, and an 18-1 record since returning from the Laver Cup only adds to the question of how much more successful 2022 would have been had Djokovic been vaccinated.
Djokovic on ‘very satisfactory’ end of test year at ATP Finals
Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in their only previous meeting in Madrid earlier this year and their next meeting will be highly anticipated, especially if it takes place at the Australian Open where Alcaraz will be the top seed and bid Djokovic for a 10th title.
Djokovic has to be in the conversation to have the best season because of the way he has reintroduced himself into the conversation of being the best in the world. Whether he is or not will be played out in 2023, but Djokovic clearly had the strongest finish of the year. He is the oldest ATP Finals champion at five years, has tied Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the event and now looks poised for more success in the future.
Djokovic’s 2022 record: five titles (one Grand Slam, ATP Finals, one Masters, one ATP 500, one ATP 500) and 42-7 win-loss record
Verdict
It’s a close call.
With three majors and the world No. 1 ranking between them, the final debate must go between Nadal and Alcaraz. But how do you weigh two Grand Slam titles against one Grand Slam title, two Masters titles and become the youngest number 1 in history?
alcaraz only gets credit for accomplishing so much in his breakaway year.
– – –
Tennis
‘I was sad for days’ – Ruud laments Nadal’s loss to Djokovic at the 2012 Australian Open
18 HOURS AGO
Tennis
‘Someone very special has arrived’ – Nadal is full of praise for ‘very different’ Alcaraz
20 HOURS AGO
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/carlos-alcaraz-v-novak-djokovic-v-rafael-nadal-which-grand-slam-winner-has-had-the-best-2022-tennis-_sto9239254/story.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Carlos Alcaraz v Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal: Which Grand Slam winner has had the best tennis season of 2022?
- Easy Way to Backup WhatsApp on Google Drive
- Actor Vikram Gokhale ‘critical, on life support’, says wife, refuting death rumors
- Why Donald Trump had such a terrible day in court
- Kate Middleton fans ‘hoped she’d wear dress again’ from Jamaica to state banquet
- Iran arrests British-Iranian citizen for communicating with foreign news channels | Iran
- Why Twitter shares were suspended from the New York Stock Exchange after the company’s takeover
- Erdogan promises ground invasion in Syria, Kurds prepare response
- Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises
- Lawyer Vineet Jindal sues Bollywood actor Richa Chadha over his controversial Twitter post
- Thanksgiving week rivalry games played at Fenway
- Xi Jinping, Justin Trudeau, and White Supremacist Ideology – OpEd – Eurasia Review