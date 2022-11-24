Sports
Lines and Notes vs. Senators
The T-Mobile Arena will host Hockey Fights Cancer Knight on Wednesday, as the Vegas Golden Knights (15-4-1, 31 points) take on the Ottawa Senators (6-11-1, 13 points) at 7:00 p.m.
An annual tradition for all 32 NHL teams, the Hockey Fights Cancer night is recognized league-wide during the month of November. The Golden Knights will participate by wearing special purple jerseys during warm-ups, which will be the case auctioned.
Cancer patients and survivors are honored, and fans can go to sections 9 and 10 during the game to pick up an “I fight for sign.” In addition, tonight’s game will be broadcast exclusively by TNT.
The Golden Knights return home for a three-game homestand after going 0-1-1 in their two-game Canadian swing against the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. They still top the Pacific Division in points as well as the overall Western Conference.
The Senators enter tonight’s game with an identity crisis. With a potential sale of the team on the horizon, the Sens are off to a slow start despite what many viewed as a strong off-season with the likes of Cam Talbot, Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat.
What to watch out for
Puck Cancer
Since tonight’s Hockey Fights is Cancer Knight, our focus naturally turns to the two members of the Golden Knights who survived cancer; Phil Kessel and Shea Theodore.
Both are known for scoring big goals in matching games, like Theodore scoring on seemingly every trip to the Pacific Northwest or Kessel scoring in his Ironman Milestone games.
It would be appropriate to see them on the scoresheet against the Senators on Wednesday night.
Check line problems
In the team’s victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, head coach Bruce Cassidy sat on the third row of Phil Kessel, Paul Cotter and Jake Leschyshyn in the third period. The Golden Knights are still looking for a consistent line of control and so far have not gotten the results.
With Nicolas Roy still out with a lower body injury, Michael Amadio was seen centering the Golden Knight’s third line on Wednesday’s morning skate, taking Leschyshyn out of rotation.
Be grateful
In the midst of it all, the Vegas Golden Knights are in a great spot after missing out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. As the first in the Pacific and in the West with a healthy team, a victory against the Senators would be a fitting way to usher in US Thanksgiving, which will be celebrated on Thursday.
Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations
Chandler Stephenson – Jack Eichel Mark Stone (c)
Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson Reilly Smith
Paul Cotter – Michael Amadio – Phil Kessel
William Carrier – Brett Howden – Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague-Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson/Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights special teams
PP1: Stone, Eichel, Stephenson, Marchessault, Pietrangelo
PP2: Howden, Karlsson, Smith, Kessel, Theodore
PK1: Karlsson, Smith, McNabb, Pietrangelo
PK2: Stephenson, Stone, Martinez, Whitecloud
IR/Scratch
Nicolas Roy/Jake Leschyshyn, Ben Hutton
Projected line combinations of senators
Brady Tkachuk (c) – Tim Stutzle – Drake Batherson
Alex DeBrincat – Shane Pinto – Claude Giroux
Tyler Motte-Derick Brassard-Mathieu Joseph
Parker Kelly-Dylan Gambrell-Austin Watson
Thomas Chabot-Artem Zub
Jake Sanderson – Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannström – Nick Holden
Cam Talbot/Anton Forsberg
Senators Special Teams
PP1- Tkachuk, Stutzle, Batherson, DeBrincat, Chabot
PP2- Brassard, Pinto, Joseph, Giroux, Sanderson
PK1- Stutzle, Joseph, Holden, Zub
PK2- Motte, Watson, Sanderson, Hamonic
IR/Scratch
Josh Norris, Jacob Bernard-Docker/Mark Kastelic, Lassi Thompson, Nikita Zaitsev
How to watch/listen
7 p.m. on TNT and Fox Sports 98.9 FM radio.
