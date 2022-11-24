Lines and Notes vs. Senators





The T-Mobile Arena will host Hockey Fights Cancer Knight on Wednesday, as the Vegas Golden Knights (15-4-1, 31 points) take on the Ottawa Senators (6-11-1, 13 points) at 7:00 p.m. An annual tradition for all 32 NHL teams, the Hockey Fights Cancer night is recognized league-wide during the month of November. The Golden Knights will participate by wearing special purple jerseys during warm-ups, which will be the case auctioned. Cancer patients and survivors are honored, and fans can go to sections 9 and 10 during the game to pick up an “I fight for sign.” In addition, tonight’s game will be broadcast exclusively by TNT. The Golden Knights return home for a three-game homestand after going 0-1-1 in their two-game Canadian swing against the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. They still top the Pacific Division in points as well as the overall Western Conference. The Senators enter tonight’s game with an identity crisis. With a potential sale of the team on the horizon, the Sens are off to a slow start despite what many viewed as a strong off-season with the likes of Cam Talbot, Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat. What to watch out for Puck Cancer Since tonight’s Hockey Fights is Cancer Knight, our focus naturally turns to the two members of the Golden Knights who survived cancer; Phil Kessel and Shea Theodore. Both are known for scoring big goals in matching games, like Theodore scoring on seemingly every trip to the Pacific Northwest or Kessel scoring in his Ironman Milestone games. It would be appropriate to see them on the scoresheet against the Senators on Wednesday night. Check line problems In the team’s victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, head coach Bruce Cassidy sat on the third row of Phil Kessel, Paul Cotter and Jake Leschyshyn in the third period. The Golden Knights are still looking for a consistent line of control and so far have not gotten the results. With Nicolas Roy still out with a lower body injury, Michael Amadio was seen centering the Golden Knight’s third line on Wednesday’s morning skate, taking Leschyshyn out of rotation. Be grateful In the midst of it all, the Vegas Golden Knights are in a great spot after missing out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. As the first in the Pacific and in the West with a healthy team, a victory against the Senators would be a fitting way to usher in US Thanksgiving, which will be celebrated on Thursday. Projected Vegas Golden Knights Line Combinations Chandler Stephenson – Jack Eichel Mark Stone (c) Jonathan Marchessault-William Karlsson Reilly Smith Paul Cotter – Michael Amadio – Phil Kessel William Carrier – Brett Howden – Keegan Kolesar Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore Nicolas Hague-Zach Whitecloud Logan Thompson/Adin Hill Vegas Golden Knights special teams PP1: Stone, Eichel, Stephenson, Marchessault, Pietrangelo PP2: Howden, Karlsson, Smith, Kessel, Theodore PK1: Karlsson, Smith, McNabb, Pietrangelo PK2: Stephenson, Stone, Martinez, Whitecloud IR/Scratch Nicolas Roy/Jake Leschyshyn, Ben Hutton Projected line combinations of senators Brady Tkachuk (c) – Tim Stutzle – Drake Batherson Alex DeBrincat – Shane Pinto – Claude Giroux Tyler Motte-Derick Brassard-Mathieu Joseph Parker Kelly-Dylan Gambrell-Austin Watson Thomas Chabot-Artem Zub Jake Sanderson – Travis Hamonic Erik Brannström – Nick Holden Cam Talbot/Anton Forsberg Senators Special Teams PP1- Tkachuk, Stutzle, Batherson, DeBrincat, Chabot PP2- Brassard, Pinto, Joseph, Giroux, Sanderson PK1- Stutzle, Joseph, Holden, Zub PK2- Motte, Watson, Sanderson, Hamonic IR/Scratch Josh Norris, Jacob Bernard-Docker/Mark Kastelic, Lassi Thompson, Nikita Zaitsev How to watch/listen 7 p.m. on TNT and Fox Sports 98.9 FM radio. Welcome to your new home for the latest Vegas Golden Knights news, analysis and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all our members-only content, the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.

