Anita Rose Cooper Butcher Obituary





Anita Rose Cooper Butcher, age 91, was born September 21, 1931 in Morgan County Tennessee and passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 22, 2022. Anita graduated from Oakdale High School in 1949 where she participated in the 4-H Club , Future Homemakers of America, Glee Club, Home Economics Club, and was a member of the basketball team. While living in Morgan County, Anita attended Boswell Chapel Baptist Church. Anita married (Senior Master Sergeant) Wade Hampton Butcher in June 1952 and spent much of her life traveling the United States and Europe as Wade’s Air Force Base duties changed. At each stop, Anita supported activities such as being a Home Room Mother for schools and teaching Sunday schools. Anita also enjoyed sports such as bowling and table tennis. On the return trip from Germany on the SS United States, she won the women’s table tennis tournament and enjoyed telling friends that she was the 1961 “United States” table tennis champion. She loved her big band music and did both ballroom and square dancing for many years. Anita was the loving mother of a son, Dwight David Butcher of Oak Ridge. Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Dora (Stephens) Cooper, husband Wade, sisters Marjorie Walls and Mildred Headden, brother Kenneth Cooper, brother-in-law Maurice Walls, and sister-in-law Reba Cooper. She is survived by her son, Dwight, daughter-in-law Donna, grandchildren Dr. John Wesley (Meg) Doty, Christina Butcher (Dr. Nick) Sutton, Amber Butcher (Dr. Nathan) Kapoor and brother-in-law LG Hoofdden. She enjoyed spending time with our special family member Ragan Monger who made delicious banana pudding for her. For many years she loved to dance with her good friend, Joe Virgilio. The family extends special thanks to Oak Ridge Hospital, the Alexander Guest House, Diversicare, and Covenant Health’s hospice care. The family is requesting any memorial donations to a Parkinson’s disease foundation or to the First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Anita Rose Cooper Butcher. Posted online November 23, 2022 Published in Knoxville News Sentinel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.knoxnews.com/obituaries/kns053448 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos