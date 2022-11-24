Guptill Retirement Rumors: Williamson Clears the Air

Guptill is not retired, still motivated to play and get better: NZ skipper Williamson

PICTURE: Martin Guptill has been a regular in the NZ white-ball squads for almost 14 years, but did not play in the recently completed T20 World Cup. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Ahead of his team’s first ODI against India, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said on Thursday veteran opener Martin Guptill has been an incredible player for their team and is still motivated to continue playing and improving.

“I’ve had a few conversations with him. He’s been incredible for New Zealand. He made the decision to play in other leagues but is still available for New Zealand. He’s definitely one of our best white ball players. that balance. We’ve seen that with other players who have looked at other opportunities. It’s a moving landscape. He hasn’t retired yet. He’s still motivated to keep playing and getting better. As a player you go through different periods, go through different stages. It’s about managing it,” Williamson said at a pre-game press conference.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has released veteran opener Martin Guptill from his central contract, the board announced on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old lead-off batsman has been a regular in the NZ white-ball sides for nearly 14 years, but did not play in the recently completed T20 World Cup and was not selected for the current T20 and ODI series against India.

He represented New Zealand in 47 Tests and scored 2,586 runs at an average of 29.38. Three centuries and 17 fifties have come out of his bat in this format, with a best score of 189.

In 198 ODIs, Guptill scored 7,346 runs at an average of 41.73 in 195 innings. He has 18 ODI tons and 39 half-centuries to his credit, with a best score of 237*. In addition, he also scored 3,531 runs in 122 T20IS at an average of 31.81, with two tons and 20 fifties and a best score of 105.

After discussions with NZC, it was agreed that Guptill’s request for release would be accepted with immediate effect.

Guptill, New Zealand’s leading T20 scorer, the third highest in the ODI format and third in the world T20 all-time list, has stressed that he is not retiring from international cricket and still wants to qualify for the BLACKCAPS selection, if available.

For his part, NZC has made it clear to him that while he remains eligible for selection, preference will continue to be given to players with central or domestic contracts.

On the upcoming series, Williamson said he wouldn’t call it preparation for the 2023 50-over World Cup, but rather the focus is on the series in hand and the kind of cricket his side wants to play.

Williamson said he still enjoys playing all formats and switching between them.

“I still have the motivation to keep improving as a player,” added Williamson.

In playing ODIs after such a huge number of T20Is, Williamson said the side needs to reconnect a bit.

“There haven’t been a huge amount of ODIs, it’s been mostly T20Is, with some testing. It’s about settling in and getting a good understanding. There’s a change in the environment. These are a few factors. But it’s about keeping it fun and simple, going out and expressing yourself. There’s a lot of ODI cricket to come,” he added.

India kicks off the ODI series against New Zealand on Friday with the first ODI at Eden Park, Auckland. The Men in Blue won the rain-ravaged T20I three-game series 1-0.