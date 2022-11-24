Naomi Osaka responds to Japanese fans cleaning the stadium after the FIFA World Cup disrupted victory over Germany

Japan’s upset victory over Germany in their FIFA World Cup opener has drawn reactions from delighted supporters, including Naomi Osaka, who also praised Japanese fans for cleaning up their surroundings before leaving the stadium.
The tennis star posted a humorous post on social media comparing how Japanese fans left the stadium seats spick and span to cleaning up a crime scene to remove all traces of evidence.
“Japan will beat you and clean up the whole place, leaving the crime scene with no evidence,” read the post Osaka shared.
Naomi Osaka also had a follow-up message which revealed that victorious Japanese supporters kindly piled the rubbish into a rubbish bag after their team’s brilliant 2-1 victory against four-time World Cup winners Germany.
Japanese fans explained that they didn’t like to leave trash out of respect for whatever place they visited.
“We Japanese never leave any rubbish. We respect the place,” explains one of the Japanese fans.
After an early Japanese goal was disallowed, the mighty Germans took the lead in the 33rd minute through a penalty from Ilkay Gundogan after David Raum was brought down by a fumble challenge in the box.
After Kai Havertz’s goal was rejected by the VAR for offside, Hansi Flick’s team went into the break with a 1-0 lead.
Takehiro Tomiyasu came off the bench at half-time trailing 1-0 for Japan to put in an incredible performance to help his country to a memorable 2-1 victory over Germany, while former Arsenal striker Takuma Asano made it winning goal scored.
Congratulations Tomi, we were so proud!
#afc
Japan came alive in the second half, eventually equalizing through Ritsu Doan in the 75th minute before Takuma Asano ran past his marker to score the winning goal with just seven minutes left.
Despite the poor season, Naomi Osaka scores high with first-serve points
The former world No. 1 has a service that can reach speeds of up to 125 miles per hour with an average speed on first use of about 105 miles per hour.
The 25-year-old, who took the tennis world by storm at the 2018 US Open when she defeated Serena Williams in the final, reigned supreme at Fleming Meadows for a second time in 2020.
WTA Serve Speed Leaders of the First Week of the Season (Ahead of January 8 Games)
Naomi Osaka 194 km/h (Melbourne 1) Coco Gauff 194 km/h (Adelaide) Aryna Sabalenka 192 km/h (Adelaide) Rybakina, Samsonova and Keys 191 km/h (Adelaide/Melbourne 1/Melbourne 2)
Naomi Osaka also won the Australian Open title in 2019 and 2021 before her struggle with mental health issues came to light at the French Open last year, after which she has struggled with her form and fitness.
