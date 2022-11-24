SEC college football picks, odds in Week 13: Alabama cruises through Auburn in Iron Bowl, Tennessee bounces back

Rivalry Week is upon us, which means bragging rights are on the line all over the SEC, including when No. 7 Alabama takes on rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Crimson Tide have been eliminated from the SEC West contention, but a state championship is up for grabs after last season’s four-overtime thriller. Auburn has had a rough campaign, but a run-in over the Crimson Tide with interim coach and legendary Tigers returning Carnell Williams at the helm would send the program into the offseason on a much-needed high.

Elsewhere, No. 1 Georgia will face Georgia Tech, while the Bulldogs look to finish a perfect regular season, No. 5 LSU will try to keep its dim College Football Playoff hopes alive at Texas A&M and South Carolina will try to get its second straight victory over No. 8Clemson.

Let’s break down each game and choose straight up and against the spread.

Appetizer: Style points to the Tigers

Don’t be surprised if LSU coach Brian Kelly leaves his foot on the gas vs. Texas A&M if its Tigers can jump to a lead. He knows that making a great last impression can mean a lot in this day and age. No, Texas A&M isn’t exactly a juggernaut this year. In fact, it’s a disaster.

Let’s play a game. Suppose, hypothetically, LSU blows Georgia’s doors off in the SEC Championship Game. Would the CFP selection committee give the two losing Tigers a spot in the four-team playoffs? They would have two quality wins over Georgia and Alabama, but the loss to Tennessee doesn’t look as great as it did before Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina, and the season-opening loss to No. 16 Florida State is inexcusable for a title-worthy team.

LSU topped UAB 41-10 last week despite being only a two-touchdown favorite. A great win over Texas A&M coupled with a potential upset over Georgia would show the committee peaking at the right time, while sparking some interesting conversation in that conference room.

Main Course: Revenge?

Auburn is a 22-point underdog for Alabama, suggesting that this edition of the Iron Bowl is about to be a blowout. Not so fast. It was a 20.5-point spread last season and Alabama needed four overtime to beat an Auburn team led by quarterback TJ Finley, who was hampered by a leg injury during the game.

This one is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and there’s no question that the crimson and white crowd will give the Tigers a hard time. However, the Auburn pass defense has been significantly better over the past three games – two of which have been against pass-happy Mississippi State and Western Kentucky. Crimson Tide’s receiving corps has been inconsistent all year. If Auburn can stop the deep threats and force Alabama to be one-dimensional, it will have a chance.

Plus, assuming Carnell Williams doesn’t get the full-time Auburn job, it would be a storybook ending to a wild season on the fields.

Dessert: Return of Rattler

Once upon a time, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler was a Heisman Trophy favorite in Oklahoma. He didn’t live up to that hype, but he looked good last Saturday when he gained 438 yards and six touchdowns in the 63-38 win over Tennessee. Could he repeat the feat and dash Clemson’s CFP hopes? It will take an even better effort than the one we saw against the volunteers.

The Tigers give up just 214.5 yards per game and, more importantly, 6.2 yards per attempt. Big plays in the passing game are exactly what made Rattler successful on Saturday, as he averaged 11.8 yards per try. Rattler smashed Tennessee’s CFP chances last weekend and he has a chance to do the same with his team’s arch-rival this weekend. However, it takes a lot more magic than last week.

Choices

Upright:75-25 |Against the spread:46-44-2

*Previous choices have been madeon Instagramas SEC Smothered & Covered starts in Week 3

Mississippi ranks No. 20Ole Miss

Recommended game | Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Rebels have lost twice in a row and their defenses have deteriorated to the point where even an attack from 703 yards can deliver a victory. In addition, rumors are circulating that Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is seeking other jobs within the SEC. The Ole Miss pass defense gives up 216.1 yards per game through the air (10th in the SEC), and Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers will keep warm in an upset victory over the reeling Rebs. Choose: State of Mississippi (+2.5)

Recommended game | Missouri Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks

The Tigers’ offense has struggled for most of the season, which isn’t a good sign since Arkansas just defeated an Ole Miss team designed specifically for shootouts. Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson is back and it’s almost impossible to prepare for how he operates as an between-the-tackles runner and passer. Jefferson and running back star Raheim Sanders will walk away from the Tigers in the second half. Choose: Arkansas (-3)

Florida ranked #16 in the state of Florida

Recommended game | Florida State Seminoles v. Florida Gators

The Seminoles have reached 38 points in each of their last four games, including a 38-3 victory over Syracuse two games ago. That will force Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson to be more of a threat with his arm, which is not his strong suit. Yes, he threw for 400 yards in last weekend’s loss to Vanderbilt, but he had to do that to give his team a chance after a slow start. I’ll take the Seminoles to win and cover, especially since a 10-point win makes money. Choose: State of Florida (-9.5)

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia

The Yellow Jackets have been playing some really good defense lately, including last week when it held North Carolina’s powerful offense to 365 yards in the 21-17 road victory in Chapel Hill. They’ll be able to force enough stops to keep it within five touchdowns. Don’t get me wrong, Georgia will win and control it all the way, but the Bulldogs have bigger fish to fry and will pull their starters early in the fourth quarter. Choice: Georgia Tech (+35.5)

South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson

Recommended game | Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

The Gamecocks will come back to Earth at Clemson if Rattler fails to recapture last week’s magic against a much better pass defense. Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will avoid fouls, they’ll go long drives to make sure Rattler stays on the sidelines and his stout defensive front seven will force enough fouls to give them late coverage. Choice: Clemson (-14.5)

Recommended game | Kentucky Wildcats v Louisville Cardinals

The Cardinals could be starless quarterback Malik Cunningham, but even if he plays, it’s unlikely he’ll be 100%. The Wildcats halted Georgia’s offense for most of last week’s loss, and it won’t be intimidated by anything the Cardinals do with or without Cunningham. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops gets a balanced performance from running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and quarterback Will Levis, which will be enough to win it by a touchdown or more. Choose: Kentucky (-3)

Maroon at No. 7 Alabama

Recommended game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Auburn Tigers

The “Cadillac Factor” under interim coach Carnell Williams has made a huge difference to the Auburn Tigers, but this is a different animal. This is the Iron Bowl against an Alabama team that is significantly more talented and has a quarterback in Bryce Young who will probably make his last home start before advancing to the NFL. I fully expect this two-and-a-half quarters to be close(ish), but things get sidetracked late and Young goes out with a bang. Choose: Alabama (-22)

No. 5 LSU at Texas A&M

Recommended game | Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers

Frankly, I have no idea why LSU is only a 10-point favorite over an injury-depleted Aggies team facing the end of a miserable season. LSU finished off a punishing rushing offense with John Emery Jr. and Noah Cain in the backfield, and quarterback Jayden Daniels taking the snaps. The last thing Texas A&M wants is to get into a fistfight when nothing is on the line. This one is going to be very, very ugly. Choose: LSU (-10)

No. 10 Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Recommended game | Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Let’s go back in time to a month ago and think about how crazy it would be to say that Tennessee will only be favored by two touchdowns over Vanderbilt in the regular season finale. But here we are with the excited volunteers taking on a Commodores crew riding a two game winning streak. Volunteer quarterback Joe Milton replaces Hendon Hooker and lights the ‘Dores pass defense to turn it into a shootout. Vandy won’t be able to keep up, and the Vols are going into bowl season with a little bit of momentum. Choose Tennessee (-14)

