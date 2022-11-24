I feel a real connection with India, says Matthew Ebden ahead of season four of the Pro Tennis League





The 2022 Wimbledon Doubles winner will play for Gurgaon Sapphires. Wimbledon 2022 doubles champion Matthew Ebden returns to India in December for the latest edition of the Pro Tennis League. The fourth edition of the popular tennis competition will take place at the RK Khanna Tennis Stadium from December 1 to 5, 2022, and Ebden, who will play for the Gurgaon Sapphires, is eager to captivate the Indian fans with his skills. Playing all over India for many years, Ebden also won the bronze medal in the Singles competition at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. Prior to his arrival, Ebden opened up about his love for the country, saying he feels a special connection with the people of India. Link with India “I feel a real connection with India. In the past 10-15 years I have visited this beautiful country several times and I have really seen my connection with the people here grow over the past few years. I made friends and formed special connections,” said Ebden. “I’m excited to perform for the Indian fans and be part of the tennis community here again,” he added. The Australian tennis star believes participating in the Pro Tennis League is a good chance for him to popularize the sport in India. With over 20 years of experience, Ebden is a veteran of the sport and now wants to pass on his knowledge to young tennis players. “As a player, I am always ready to help the young people of India. I am ready to be the man they can learn from at the start of their career or during their sporting journeys. I have been a player for 20 years and I know that love, passion and hard work are very important to sustain a long career and become a top player, I hope to instill these things in young Indian talent,” said Ebden. Indian sports live coveragee on Khel Nu Playing with Paes and Bhupathi The Australian tennis player also admires Indian tennis legends Mahesh Bhupati and Leander Paes and has also played with the latter in Dubai, Pune and Bengaluru. “I have met both Mahesh Bhupati and Leander Paes, and the latter has become a very good friend over the years. I played with Paes in several locations and I was with him during his last game. He has always been an inspiration and a great person to be around,” said the 34-year-old. Ebden, who is currently playing in the ongoing Davis Cup final in Spain, continued to talk about his calendar year and his plans for the future. “Winning the Wimbledon title and reaching the Australian Open final has already made 2022 a special year for me,” said Matthew Ebden. “I am currently playing in the Davis Cup Final and the World Tour Finals are coming up. This year has been very exciting for me as a player and also on a personal level. I became a father in 2022 which has made me happier than ever,” signed Ebden. Follow Khel Nowon for more updatesFacebook,Twitter,andInstagramand join our communityTelegram.

