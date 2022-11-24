Ateneo Mens Table Tennis Teams stellar shows book Final Four ticket





THE ATENEO men’s table tennis team solidified their strong presence in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 men’s table tennis tournament by recording two wins and one loss at Makati Coliseum earlier today. There, the Blue and White faced the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Paddlers, Adamson University (AdU) Soaring Falcons and De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Paddlers. UST Tiger Paddlers For their first game of the day, the Blue Eagles clashed with the mighty UST Tiger Paddlers, after a heavy 0-3 sweep. Mahendra Cabrido started for Ateneo and failed to achieve a team tie in the first men’s singles match against Alvin Sevilla, 0-3. In the second fight, Blue Eagle Wrency Abad managed to overpower UST’s Eljay Tormis to take the first set, but was eventually outclassed, 1-3. Despite their efforts to make up for the earlier losses, Zherdel Fresco and Sean Uy were plagued by gaps in defense, while Sanchez and de Leon quickly dealt with the Katipunan-based pair, 0-3. AdU soaring falcons Determined to make a comeback, the Blue Eagles were imbued with a fighting spirit that enabled them to push through a grueling 3-2 showdown against the Soaring Falcons. Although Cabrido displayed a more aggressive style of play this time around, the Blue Eagles’ fervor wasn’t enough to take on Jed Villaviray, giving AdU the first point at 2-3. Andrew Uy gave Ateneo their first win of the day after knocking down Soaring Falcon Warren Polido in a thrilling 3-2 match. Blue Eagles Fresco and S. Uy seemed to benefit from the momentum as they took on AdU’s Paolo Monforte and Niko Pineda in the first men’s doubles category. Blauw-Wit secured another team draw, with Adamson conceding costly fouls, 3-1. Eager for another victory, an unusually exhausted Mark Parman surrendered to Amiel Aroma, 0-3, as the Ateneo veteran was unable to keep his composure in the third match under high pressure. Blue Eagle Abad had to deliver the final blow as AdUs Jhon Balucos was quickly tackled, 3-0. DLSU green paddlers In the last game of the day, Ateneo got their second victory after beating the DLSU Green Paddlers 3-1. Team captain Parman again found himself in a tough game as he faced DLSU’s Vince Remitio and took the point after the intense battle, 3-2. Despite dropping a set, Cabrido held on against Green Paddler Elijah Yamson and earned another point at 3-1. The Taft-based squad ended Ateneo’s fighting power as Archer Cadiogan and Josiah Espinosa pecked Fresco and S. Uy 3-2 in favor of DLSU. Blue Eagle A. Uy closed the day by stopping DLSU’s Dino Marcelo with a 3-1 win. After these wins, the men’s team earns their ticket to the Final Four, finishing the elimination round with an 8-3 win-loss record second of eighth overall. The Blue Eagles will advance to the Final Four of the UAAP Season 85 Men’s Table Tennis Tournament to be held at Makati Coliseum Friday through Saturday, November 25-26.

