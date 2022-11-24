Week 13 CFP rankings shift projected matchups





Updated College Football Bowl projections for Week 13 One more bowl offers 81 lower to go! On Tuesday night, Miami (OH) defeated Ball State, 18-17, to officially claim the first bowl bid of the season and earn a spot in the Bahamas Bowl. Miami (OH) takes on a Conference USA opponent. In addition to the RedHawks securing the first bowl bid of the 2022 season, the College Football Playoff Committee released its updated rankings ahead of Rivalry Week. All of Tuesday’s action provided updated bowl projections before the rest of the week’s games kicked off. There are now 74 bowl-eligible teams to fill the 82 spots. That number will rise to 75 bowl-eligible teams on Saturday, with the winner of Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern qualifies for a bowl. That leaves just seven bowl openings with 13 teams on the verge of six wins. Of the remaining 13 teams needing a win, only four are favorites this week: Buffalo (-4) vs. Kent State

UAB (-17.5) at Louisiana Tech

Louisiana (-5.5) in the state of Texas

Confederate Miss (-3) at UL-Monroe If all favorites win, a maximum of 79 teams will qualify for the bowl. That leaves nine more teams one win for earning a bowl berth. However, it won’t be easy for those nine. All underdogs this week: Missouri (+3) vs. Arkansas

Georgia Tech (+35.5) vs. Georgia

FAU (+7) v Western Kentucky

Rice (+14) in North Texas

Maroon (+22) in Alabama

UTEP (+17) at UTSA

Michigan State (+18) and Penn State

Vanderbilt (+14) vs. Tennessee

Miami (+6.5) at Pitt What happens if there are not 82 teams eligible for a bowl? I’m glad you asked. The highest ranked teams, based on their 2020-21 Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores (the most recent available data), will earn the bids. If all five-win teams lose this weekend, a maximum of seven five-win teams will be needed. In these projections, I need three 5-7 teams: Rice, UNLV and Auburn. Here is the order of teams by APR that can finish with five wins. Obviously, if any of these teams win number 6, they will bowl and be removed from the APR list. Unlock $200 in Free Bets on the World Cup with our BetMGM Bonus Code! Rice (5-6) 994 State of Iowa (4-7) 986 UNLV (4-7) 984 Maroon (5-6) 983* (980) Missouri (5-6) 983* (973) State of Michigan (5-6) 983* (952) Miami (5-6) 982 Georgia Tech (5-6) 979 Rutgers (4-7) 977 Indiana (4-7) 976 Cal (4-7) 975 West Virginia (4-7) 974* (960) State of Georgia (4-7) 974* (958) Buffalo (5-5) 968* (959) Appalachian State (5-6) 968* (953) *For teams with identical scores, tiebreak is last year’s APR from 2019-20. Here are this week’s projections after Tuesday’s latest College Football Playoff rankings featuring Action Network senior writer Collin Wilson’s current college football betting power ratings. CFP National Championship Prediction CFP National Championship College Football Playoff Semifinal Projections

The New Year’s Six Bowl Games



Projections for all other bowls













































* The top-rated champion of the Group of Five conferences (American, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West, and Sun Belt) is selected to play in the Cotton Bowl if ineligible for College Football Playoff. **If there are enough six-win teams to fill 42 bowls, ESPN will make another bowl not listed above. This week Action Network is not projecting enough teams with six wins for a 42nd bowl. Marked teams are confirmed to have earned a spot in their respective bowls.

How would you rate this item?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.actionnetwork.com/ncaaf/college-football-bowl-game-predictions-week-13-cfp-rankings-shift-projected-matchups The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos