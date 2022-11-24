Ohio State AD Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player Jagger Joshua

Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith has apologized to Michigan State hockey player Jagger Joshua after Joshua claimed a Buckeyes player racially insulted him “several times”. Smith also announced that the player, striker Kamil Sadlocha, is currently not with the team.

On Tuesday, Joshua released a statement on Twitter claiming that Sadlocha had directed a racial slur at him several times during a game on November 11. Sadlocha even got a 10-minute spelling error in the second period.

A day after Joshua shared his side of the story, Smith issued a statement apologizing to the Michigan State forward. Smith announced that Sadlocha was taking time away from the team and revealed that Ohio State’s hockey team would receive education on racial sensitivity.

“I would like to offer my sincerest and heartfelt apologies to Jagger Joshua,” Smith said in his statement. “On behalf of Ohio State, I’m so sorry.

“No student or student-athlete should experience hatred or racism, and everyone should be made to feel welcome. I have spoken with Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller and I am grateful that Jagger is getting the support he needs.

“For the past week, the Department of Athletics has been processing this on-ice incident and speaking with Kamil Sadlocha and the rest of the team. Kamil will be returning home and will not be training or competing at this time.

“I have met with the men’s hockey team and will be meeting with them again soon to discuss our values. The team will receive education on racial sensitivity, diversity, equality, inclusion and the use of respectful dialogue. The department and I will support them through this important process.”

In Joshua’s original statement, he expressed disappointment that neither the Big Ten Conference nor the state of Ohio had taken disciplinary action against Sadlocha.

The Big Ten investigated the incident, but cited a lack of “irrefutable evidence” needed to punish Sadlocha. Ohio State said it was “cooperating” with the league during the investigation.