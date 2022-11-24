Sports
Ohio State AD Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player Jagger Joshua
Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith has apologized to Michigan State hockey player Jagger Joshua after Joshua claimed a Buckeyes player racially insulted him “several times”. Smith also announced that the player, striker Kamil Sadlocha, is currently not with the team.
On Tuesday, Joshua released a statement on Twitter claiming that Sadlocha had directed a racial slur at him several times during a game on November 11. Sadlocha even got a 10-minute spelling error in the second period.
A day after Joshua shared his side of the story, Smith issued a statement apologizing to the Michigan State forward. Smith announced that Sadlocha was taking time away from the team and revealed that Ohio State’s hockey team would receive education on racial sensitivity.
“I would like to offer my sincerest and heartfelt apologies to Jagger Joshua,” Smith said in his statement. “On behalf of Ohio State, I’m so sorry.
“No student or student-athlete should experience hatred or racism, and everyone should be made to feel welcome. I have spoken with Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller and I am grateful that Jagger is getting the support he needs.
“For the past week, the Department of Athletics has been processing this on-ice incident and speaking with Kamil Sadlocha and the rest of the team. Kamil will be returning home and will not be training or competing at this time.
“I have met with the men’s hockey team and will be meeting with them again soon to discuss our values. The team will receive education on racial sensitivity, diversity, equality, inclusion and the use of respectful dialogue. The department and I will support them through this important process.”
In Joshua’s original statement, he expressed disappointment that neither the Big Ten Conference nor the state of Ohio had taken disciplinary action against Sadlocha.
The Big Ten investigated the incident, but cited a lack of “irrefutable evidence” needed to punish Sadlocha. Ohio State said it was “cooperating” with the league during the investigation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nhl/news/ohio-state-ad-gene-smith-apologizes-to-michigan-state-hockey-player-jagger-joshua/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US lawmakers call on DOJ to hold FTX executives accountable to the fullest extent of the law
- Ohio State AD Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player Jagger Joshua
- iPhone factory protest defies China’s zero Covid rules
- he was afraid to take sides against Putin Il Tempo
- Bollywood actor’s family debunk rumors
- Dow Jones Ends High as Fed Minutes Show End to Massive Hikes ‘Soon’ By Investing.com
- President Joko Widodo visits earthquake victims in Cugenang district
- Inside the Moroccan cafe recreating the spirit of the classic Hollywood war movie “Casablanca”
- Scottish independence referendum blocked by UK Supreme Court
- Parkland serves a Glow in the Dark tennis party – Parkland Talk
- Actor Richa Chadha under social media fire for Galwan’s tweet | Latest India News
- Alessandro Michele leaves Gucci after seven years as creative director | Gucci