Columbia kicks off Friday with Miami Thanksgiving Tournament

NEW YORK Columbia women’s basketball takes to the field in the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament, which kicks off with a game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday at 1 p.m. ET. The four-team tournament is hosted by Miami at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.
THE FIELD
The weekend’s field consists of tournament hosts Miami (5-1), Columbia (3-2), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-2) and NC A&T (3-1). Immediately after Columbia’s game on Friday against the Golden Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Miami takes on NC A&T. The winners of those matchups will meet in the championship game of the tournament on Sunday at 2pm ET. Immediately before that, the consolation game will take place at 12:00 PM.
TICKETS
Admission to Friday’s game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff is free. Tickets for the rest of the tournament, including both games on Sunday, are on sale at click here.
GAME COVER
Only the games in which tournament host Miami participates will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Columbia’s game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday will not be available on video. Live stats for Friday’s game will be available courtesy of StatBroadcast. Live updates will be posted to the Columbia women’s basketball team Twitter account (@CULionsWBB).
If Columbia plays against Miami on Sunday, the game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. A link to that broadcast, as well as live stats, will be available on GoColumbiaLions.com.
WHAT TO KNOW:
LAST TIME OFF
The Lions enter the tournament after losing 99-76 to No. 5 Iowa last Sunday. Abbey Hu led Columbia with a team-high 24 points. Columbia had an early 3–2 lead, but the then-No. 7 Cyclones scored 30 points in the first quarter and shot 53 percent for the game. All-American Ashley Joens scored a game-high 33 points.
Despite Sunday’s loss, the Lions set a new school single-game record with 18 made threes against the Cyclones. Columbia went 18-for-42 (.429) to break the previous record of 16, set last season in a neutral-site loss to Mizzou (87-80). Columbia’s 42 tries against Iowa State was also a school record. The 18 tries and 42 tries are each among the top five in the NCAA this season.
HOMECOMING
This weekend’s tournament serves as a homecoming for the seniors Hannah Pratt and junior Abbey Hu. Pratt and Hsu are from nearby Boca Raton and Parkland, respectively, two towns located about an hour north of Miami and only 15 miles apart. Hsu attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Pratt played at Boca Raton High School.
We have arrived in Miami! #SIDE // #RoarLionRoar pic.twitter.com/oNTGt1D8mY
Columbia Women’s Basketball (@CULionsWBB) November 23, 2022
ON THE EDGE
Junior Abbey Hu is 10 points away from becoming the 12th player in program history to join Columbia’s 1,000-point club. Hsu enters the tournament averaging 16.2 points so far this season, who ranks No. 3 in the Ivies. She has played and started all 64 games of her career. Columbia’s all-time leading scorer, Camille Zimmerman (1,973 points), took 67 games to score her 1,000th point.
BUILD A CV
Should the Lions meet Miami on Sunday, it would be the third NCAA Tournament team of 2022 and the fifth postseason team of 2022 to face the Lions in their first seven games of the season. This year’s schedule also includes eight games against opponents who placed in the top 100 of last year’s last NET ranking and seven teams with 20 wins from a year ago.
QUICK HITS
Columbia has never faced any of the other three programs in the field this weekend.
Abbey Hu (16.2), Kailyn Davis (13.4), Hannah Pratt (12.8) and Kitty Henderson (12.0) all average double digit scoring and rank in the top-12 of the Ivy League. Hsu, Davis and Pratt are all in the top 10.
Kailyn Davis (8.0) is ranked #5 in the Ivy League for rebounding. Hannah Pratt (6.2) is in the top 10.
Kitty Henderson (4.4) ranks #3 in the Ivies in assists. She, Jaida Patric, (2.6), Davis (2.4) and Pratt (2.4) are all among the top 12 in the Ivy League.
Henderson’s 1.7 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks #2 in the Ivy League
Kailyn Davis (.489) and Kitty Henderson (.477) ranks in the top 10 of the Ivies in shooting percentage.
Henderson (.526) leads the Ivy League by 3 points. Hsu (.441) and Pratt (.385) are also in the top five.
Kailyn Davis ranks #3 in the Ivy League in free throw percentage (.840).
Patrick (1.0) and Pratt (1.0) are top 10 in the Ivy League in blocks.
Columbia have won each of their last 17 games by committing fewer fouls than their opponents.
FOLLOW THE LIONS
Follow @CULionsWBB for the latest Columbia women’s basketball newsTwitter,InstagramandFacebookor on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.
