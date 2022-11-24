Seven Michigan State football players indicted for brutal tunnel fight





Seven Michigan State players faced criminal charges for their alleged involvement in the tunnel brawl following a loss to Michigan on October 29. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has made this known Wednesday. Sophomore defenseman Khary Crump, reportedly seen on video footage waving his helmet at a Michigan player, was charged with a felony. Senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon, who is also reportedly seen in the videois charged with one count of assault and battery, a misdemeanor. Five other players, including sophomore Itayvion Brown, junior Angelo Grose, junior Justin White, senior Brandon Wright and freshman Zion Young, were charged with one count of aggravated assault, also a misdemeanor. All seven players, along with freshman Malcolm Jones, were suspended indefinitely following the incident. Jones was not charged. According to the Detroit free presssocial media videos from inside the tunnel show two Michigan players, defensive backs Gemon Green and JaDen McBurrows, involved in the fight. Tom Mars, attorney for Green, said his client was hit with a helmet and suffered a concussion from the incident. It is still unclear what started the brawl. Seven Michigan State players were charged criminally for their involvement in the tunnel brawl following a loss to Michigan on October 29.

“At the University of Michigan, we appreciate the thoughtful, considered approach of the Washtenaw County Attorney’s Office to this unfortunate incident,” Michigan President Santa J. Ono said in a statement at the time. “We also want to express our concern for all players involved, especially those injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional assessments of this matter. The University of Michigan Police Department led the investigation with assistance from the Michigan State University Police Department and the Michigan Police Department, the Washtenaw County Attorney’s Office said in a press release. The University of Michigan Police announced the conclusion of the investigation on Nov. 12.

