Casper Ruud regrets the loss of Rafael Nadal at the 2012 Australian Open against Novak Djokovic – ‘I was still sad for days’





Casper Ruud says if there’s one Rafael Nadal match he could change, it would be the Spaniard’s 5:53 Australian Open 2012 final defeat to Novak Djokovic. Ruud, a self-professed fan of Nadal since childhood, is currently touring South America with the 36-year-old as the pair embark on a series of exhibition matches in different cities. And when asked if there was one Nadal game he could change, he suggested not this year’s French Open final – which he lost to Nadal in straight sets – but rather Nadal’s dabbling with Djokovic of over ten years ago. which the Serb took 57, 64, 62, 67(5), 75. Australian Open Djokovic ‘big favourite’ for Aus Open, ‘still No. 1 player in the world’ – Woodbridge 3 HOURS AGO Nadal and Djokovic have played each other a whopping 59 times in one of the game’s biggest rivalries, and that meeting in Melbourne – the longest in Grand Slam finals history and one in which the pair were forced to sit on chairs for the presentation of the trophies – is still one of their most talked about. Ruud, who was 13 at the time and watching TV, said: I think I can say for Rafa: I wish I could change one result in tennis history and I don’t know if he will be angry or happy that I say this. “It’s not the Roland Garros final this year, because it wasn’t a very exciting match, but Rafa’s 2012 Australian Open defeat to Novak. Djokovic Nadal has exhausted 2012 Image credit: Getty Images I was probably even sadder than he was because that was watching six hours of TV and hoping Rafa would win and then it was probably one of the best games ever. I think for days I was still sad about losing to him and I still wish today that he could have won. Rafael Nadal (L) and Casper Ruud Image credit: Getty Images “This may bring back bad memories for him, but this is something I wish I could change and still believe in. In response, Nadal joked: You should call Novak and see if he wants to return the trophy. Nadal and Ruud played each other in the recent ATP final in Turin, a match won by Nadal to maintain a flawless head-to-head record against the Norwegian. Djokovic clinched the season title in Northern Italy – winning the final against Ruud – as all three players look to the Australian Open in January for their next chance at Grand Slam success. – – – Stream the Australian Open 2023 live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk Tennis ‘Outstanding’ Ruud ‘hunger’ to build on strong year at Australian Open 3 HOURS AGO Australian Open Wilander predicts how long Nadal will play tennis before he retires 7 HOURS AGO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/casper-ruud-laments-nadal-s-2012-australian-open-loss-to-novak-djokovic-i-was-sad-for-days_sto9240407/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos