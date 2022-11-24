Table tennis: the PPCV derails after the break





While Deschamps’ Blues started their World Cup ideally for Australia, Admir Duranspahic’s Villeneuvois stumbled on the Miramas carpet and lost on the wire (3-2). It is the third time in a row that the former residents of Pro A have cornered the beauty, scoring just 2 points on the clock. But unlike the last two appearances in Lille and for Argentan, the PPCV mastered its fate in the Bouches-du-Rhne on Tuesday evening by leading the break (2-0) and having almost done the hardest part. The result of a very good start to the game following Jules Cavaill’s pyrrhic success (3-2) over veteran Chinese Zhiwen Cheng, who at the age of 60 is still one of the very best table tennis players on the Pro B circuit. In the audience, Iranian Amin Ahmadian gave no details in front of Junge Zheng, he won quite easily in 3 sets. So at halftime we were pretty confident about Villeneuvois’ camp, even though President Marc David still remained cautious by entrusting “let’s stay focused and serious, because with Ping everything can move very quickly”. And he had just seen the immobile boss of the PPCV. Because the second part of the evening turned into a bit of a nightmare for his foals and left the competition square. It was especially the surprising defeat of Olajide Omotayo against the young Paul Lavergne (1-3) that raised the eyebrows of his partners. The Nigerian was superior to his opponent on paper and logically should have brought the victory point to the residents of the Lot. Nothing came of it and the Lot-et-Garonnaise mechanics started to go wrong. “Homothtie has to kill the game. Instead of a he loses and we restore the confidence of Miramas”, Marc David cursed a bit on his bench. It is true that from that moment on the flies suddenly changed course and the Azures took the victory after the two successes of Zhiwen Cheng over Ahmadian (3-1) and Junge Zheng over Cavaill (3-0). * After this third defeat in a row, the PPCV is still 7th overall just ahead of Nice, which will receive them at the sports complex on Friday evening. Admir Duranpashic’s players will absolutely have to put their heads straight and return to success if they don’t want to have a few scares in the race for the Play-Off. For that they will have to show a little more character and mentality in the famous “money time” to get the 3 points. A fourth consecutive defeat would not be worthy of a group that has just spent several seasons in Pro A

