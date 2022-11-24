App State earns Gritty Win at Freedom Hall





JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. App State men’s basketball came out of the trenches with a win after a back-and-forth physical play at Freedom Hall, beating ESU 74-70 on Wednesday night. This was the third time this season the Mountaineers had won after trailing at halftime, and the 21st time under head coach Dustin Kerns (2018–present). It was also App State’s first road win against the Buccaneers since February 9, 2005, when the teams were SoCon foes. The Mountaineers were one ahead with 24 seconds left Justin Abson grabbed a crucial offensive rebound, reset the game and threw a bounce pass to Tyree Boykin which ended in a finger roll that sealed the advantage for App State. Terence Harcum opened the game with two quick three-pointers and helped the Mountaineers jump to an early 8-3 lead. In between shots Donovan Gregory drove the track and scored his 800e career point in the Black & Gold. The Buccaneers responded and went into halftime with a 33–32 lead. App State forced 10 turnovers in the first half while allowing just four runs from ETSU. Four minutes into the second half Xavier Brown stole the ball and ran it down the field for a one-handed fast-break dunk that changed the course of the rest of the game. Two minutes later, Boykin saw from deep up to give App State the lead for the first time since the 16th minute of the first half, after a turnaround from Gregory to lead the Mountaineers in scoring with 14. Preface Walker scored all of his 12 points in the last 14 minutes of the game, starting with back-to-back finishes at the rim to make the score 49-45. After another quick break dunk from Brown, Walker had a quick break play of his own with a euro step on a steal to give the Mountaineers a 55-50 lead with 10 minutes remaining. Christopher Mantis followed with his 10e point of the game in an impressive evening from the field (4-6). At 7:33, Walker shocked the crowd with a dunk through contact with ESU’s Jalen Haynes. After a scary fall, Walker got up and made the wrong shot. He followed with a second chance on the very next play to give App State the biggest lead of the game (62-52). The teams continued to fight as Gregory went 4–4 from the free throw line in the final minutes to keep the Mountaineers ahead for the remainder of the game. He went 8–8 from the foul line that night for the second game in a row. The Mountaineers racked up 15 steals during the game, leading to 23 points on 19 ETSU turnovers. App State also had 34 points in the paint compared to ESU’s 22. App State will return home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night for a game against Furman

