BC Women’s Hockey dominates Harvard in 5-1 victory





Boston College Women’s Hockey played one of the best games of the season on Tuesday night against the Harvard Crimson. After a decent but uninspiring sweep of New Hampshire this weekend, the Eagles turned things around yesterday and pounded the Harvard goaltender with shots from the start before breaking open the game in the second period, giving themselves a strong 5-1 victory at the start of the match. Thanksgiving week off. In our preview article, we wrote this about the contest: Find some spark. BC endured an extended scoreless drought in their series against New Hampshire, and while their six goals in two games…was fine, the team didn’t play with much offensive fire. For the most part, it was BC that skated fairly evenly with the Wildcats and didn’t provide much of a sustained, menacing push. Harvard is a little better than New Hampshire, but with some pretty bad results so far (0-1-2 against RPI, Union, and Brown is a big ol WOOF), this is a team that a good playing BC team can looking good against… Playing well is the most important qualification there. Find a spark indeed. This was certainly a good playing BC team on Tuesday night, and the score reflected it. While the Eagles failed to find the back of the net in the first period, they were certainly menacing, as evidenced by the 17-7 shot tally. However, the second period really blew things open. After Cayla Barnes put one in from long range early on to make it 1-0, Hannah Bilka scored on a penalty shortly after to double the advantage. BC was not done. Jenna Carpenter scored her first of the season later in the frame to make it 3-0, and after a pretty unfortunate (though definitely comical) accident from Abbey Levy made it 3-1, Abby Newhook immediately scored to take the lead from winning back three goals at 4-1. The Eagles kept things in check in the third period and a Katie Payne score made it 5-1, which was your final score. This was a really nice boost to the Eagles’ confidence as they head into the holiday season. BC will have the weekend off for Thanksgiving before closing out the first half with a pair against Holy Cross. You would certainly hope that the Eagles can earn the sweep in that series as they enter the month off before winter break.

