Justin Langer beaten by Simon O’Donnell





Former Australian cricketer Simon O’Donnell has urged Justin Langer not to air his dirty laundry after an explosive interview about his tenure as national coach this week. In the interview with Code sportsLanger called out Test Captain Pat Cummins’ role in his exit and the CA Council, as well as those he called cowards for leaking to him. The interview prompted a stern response from CA Chief Nick Hockley, who said there were a number of inaccuracies in Langer’s interview. Watch Australia v West Indies. Every test match live and ad break in the game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > INACCURATE AND DISAPPOINTING: CA responds to explosive interview with Langer 20 WICKETS FOR 220: Shield horror show as NSW cops 38-over embarrassment Now ODonnell has weighed in on the simmering feud between Langer and the players, which has resurfaced since Australia’s poor performance at the T20 World Cup. The former player and commentator said it was disappointing that Langer didn’t just wave hello and enjoy everything he’s achieved. That’s the ugly side of this. He has to be very careful not to lose the room, he continued SEN breakfast. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Langer solves Aussie’s ‘coward’ | 02:24 The key ingredient, still at the end of the day, is that the game is bigger than the individual. There are many people who have left Australian cricket and other sports unsatisfied during the journey. It doesn’t mean just roll it back out and have your say. I would like him to stop and if he has to do something about it I think he should use channels other than just broadcasting podcasts or news services etc. O’Donnell added that he loves Langer and what he has done for Australia, but believes he will continue to do more harm than good as he speaks more publicly about his departure. He can be free to speak, I’m not saying he shouldn’t speak, that’s up to him, he added. But I think he loses relationships hand over hand, the more he talks about it, the longer it takes him to be gone. You can’t carry this grudge forever. You have to move on and it takes him some time to move on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/cricket-australia-news-test-series-vs-west-indies-t20-world-cup-justin-langer-slammed-by-simon-odonnell/news-story/c3d14ac19e4b482c1b07e1611edeffe0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos