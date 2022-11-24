Finalists Ohio Mr. Football 2022 announced by Ohio sportswriters





COLUMBUS The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association and the Ohio High School Athletic Association have launched their Ohio Mr. Football finalists for 2022 announced. All 218 members of OPSWA will vote on the Ohio Mr. Football Award and voting ends Monday. Each member was asked to submit their Top 3 players, with the best player earning three points, the second two points, and the third one point, which is almost the exact process for voting for the Heisman Trophy. Medina quarterback Drew Allar, now playing for Penn State, won the award last year. The winner of the Ohio Mr. Football award will be announced this Thursday afternoon in Canton ahead of the start of the OHSAA football state championships. Here are this year’s finalists in alphabetical order. Darreon Fair, Cleveland Heights, 5-11, 175, Sr., QB The Northeast Lakes District Division I Offensive Player of the Year scored a total of 40 TDs and led the Tigers to a 9-1 record. He rushed for 1,318 yards and 29 TDs on 116 attempts and threw for 644 yards and 11 TDs on 41-of-75 passes. CJ Hester, Wyoming, 5-11, 190, SR, RB/DB Three-time Southwest District Division IV Offensive Player of the Year carried the ball 228 times for 2,081 yards (9.1 yards per carry) and 33 TDs in the regular season as the Cowboys finished undefeated and No. 2 in the final AP Poll. Currently has 2,967 yards and 46 TDs on 331 carries for a top-seeded D-IV state semifinalist. Among the school records he set this year were most rushing yards in a game (351), most rushing TDs in a game (7), and most runs scored in a game (42). The Western Michigan recruit has rushed for 6,951 yards in his career and has a total of 110 touchdowns. Wyoming Football:CJ Hester is taught by local high school legend DeShawn Wynn Diore Hubbard, Gahanna Lincoln, 5-11, 185, Jr., RB. Through 14 games, the Central District Division I Offensive Player of the Year has rushed for 2,306 yards on 309 carries (7.5 average), received 287 yards on 22 receptions, and has a total of 29 TDs for a top-seeded Division I state half finalist. Ohio high school football:Five things to watch in the OHSAA state semifinals Jordan Marshall, Moeller, 5-11 200, Jr., RB Carried the ball 161 times for 1,290 yards (7.9 yds per carry) and 20 TDs and caught 16 passes for 278 yards and four TDs in the regular season. Currently has 1,796 yards and 27 TDs on 217 carries for a top-seeded Division I state semifinalist. Named GCL South Player of the Year and Southwest District Division I Offensive Player of the Year. Four-star recruit and ranked one of the top 10 junior running back prospects in the country 247sports.com. Lamar Sperling, Akron Archbishop Hoban, 5-10, 190, Sr., RB The Northeast Inland District Division II Offensive Player of the Year has recorded 339 carries, 3,348 rushing yards and 51 rushing touchdowns in 14 games. The Buffalo recruit ran for 2,934 yards and 41 touchdowns in 16 games last year. Hoban Football:Knight football star Lamar Sperling hopes to urge teammates: ‘Be better than me’ Connor Walendzak, Perrysburg, 5-11, 195, Sr., RB Toledo recruit and Northwest District Division I Offensive Player of the Year ran 166 runs for 1,320 yards and 18 touchdowns in the regular season. Also finished with 102 tackles (14.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles. Was named Northern Lakes League Player of the Year and first team at running back and linebacker. Selected All-Ohio first team going back in 2020 and second team in 2021. Mason Wolfe, Millersburg West Holmes, 6-3, 190, Sr., QB The East District Division IV Offensive Player of the Year completed 137 of 195 passes (70.3% completion) for 2,511 yards, 34 TDs and just 2 INTs. Added three more rushing TDs for the Knights who finished the regular season 10-0 and ranked No. 3 in the Division IV poll. Led an offense with a 51 ppg average. The Ohio Mr. Football Award was presented by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. Since 2017, it is presented by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The OPSWA All-Ohio teams will be released on Monday, December 5. Information about the OPSWA is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA Previous Ohio Mr. Football winners (including study choice): 1987: Buster Howe, RB-DB-KP, Zanesville, Ohio State

1988: Robert Smith, R. B., Euclid, Ohio State

1989: Robert Smith, R. B., Euclid, Ohio State

1990: Bobby Hoying, QB, St. Henry, Ohio State

1991: Derek Kidwell, QB-DE, Fostoria, Bowling Green

1992: Marc Edwards, RB-LB, Norwood, Notre Dame

1993: Curtis Enis, RB-LB, Mississippi Valley, Penn State

1994: Charles Woodson, DB-RB, Fremont Ross, Michigan

1995: Andy Katzenmoyer, LB, Westerville South, Ohio State

1996: Derek Combs, RB-DB-KR, Grove City, Ohio State

1997: Tony Fisher, RB, Euclid, Notre Dame

1998: Ryan Brewer, RB, Troy, South Carolina

1999: Bam Childress, DB-WR-KR, Bedford St. Peter Chanel, Ohio State

2000: Jeff Backes, RB-DB, Upper Arlington, Northwest

2001: Maurice Clarett, RB, Warren G. Harding, Ohio State

2002: Ben Mauk, QB, Kenton, Wake Forest/Cincinnati

2003: Ray Williams, RB, Cleveland Benedictine, West Virginia

2004: Tyrell Sutton, RB, Archbishop Hoban, Northwest

2005: Delone Carter, R. B., Copley, Syracuse

2006: Brandon Saine, RB, Piqua, Ohio State

2007: Bart Tanski, QB, Mentor, Bowling Green

2008: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2009: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2010: Akise Teague, RB-DB-KR, Youngstown Ursuline, Cincinnati

2011: Maty Mauk, QB, Kenton, Missouri/Eastern Kentucky

2012: Mitch Trubisky, QB, Mentor, North Carolina

2013: Dante Booker Jr., LB, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, Ohio State

2014: Joe Burrow, QB, Athens, Ohio State, Louisiana State

2015: Keishaun Sims, RB-DB, Massillon Perry, Ashland University

2016: Michael Warren, RB, Toledo Central Catholic, University of Cincinnati

2017: Joey Baughman, QB, Wadsworth, Elon University

2018: Cade Stover, SS-RB, Lexington, Ohio State University

2019: Evan Prater, QB, Cincinnati Wyoming, University of Cincinnati

2020: Corey Kiner, RB, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, State of Louisiana

2021: Drew Allar, QB, Medina, Penn State

