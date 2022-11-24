Sports
Emma Raducanu pays tribute to women’s tennis stars as she poses in Porche for a stunning shoot
Emma Raducanu looked radiant as ever as she posed for a stunning new photo shoot in a vintage Porsche.
The snaps were part of a mew photo project that pays an artistic tribute to women’s tennis and its iconic players.
The Grand Slam winner, 20, was dressed casually for the shoot, wearing a white vest with a red, white, and blue neckerchief.
Sensational: Emma Raducanu looked radiant as ever as she posed for a stunning new photoshoot in a vintage Porsche
The tennis star also wore a pair of jeans and styled her locks into a ponytail as she posed in the luxury car.
In another look, Emma wore a white shirt with a striped collar and a cream miniskirt as she posed with a tennis racket.
For a third outfit, she donned a beige cardigan over a white shirt and light blue shorts.
Earlier this year, Emma became a “brand ambassador” for her favorite car company, Porsche, and revealed that her childhood dream was to get her own 911.
Success: The snaps were part of a mew photo project paying artistic tribute to women’s tennis and its iconic players
The star previously said she loved her Dacia Sandero, which she bought second-hand two years ago for €5,000.
However, she seemed to have had a change of heart when she was pictured behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Convertible when she arrived at the National Tennis Center in Roehampton, southwest London, in October.
Prices for the model start at 124,800. The Dacia Sandero, on the other hand, was once called Britain’s cheapest car. It can be bought new for less than 12,000, has a top speed of just over 100 mph and takes around 12 seconds to go from 0-60 mph.
Emmahas said her first passion was not tennis but motor racing and that her childhood dream was to own a Porsche 911.
She said, “My first memory was of my coach’s 911s when I was young. Every time I came to practice I saw his Porsche and it made me dream that one day I would be in my own Porsche.’
The sports star, who lives in Bromley, has risen rapidly to A-list celebrity status following her US Open triumph last September and has since been invited to be an ambassador for a range of luxury brands.
An avid motorsports fan, Miss Raducanu tried her hand at go-karting and dirt biking during her childhood, but decided to put the passion on hold to focus on her blossoming tennis career.
Pose: At a glance, Emma donned a white shirt with a striped collar and a cream miniskirt as she posed with a tennis racket
“When I was younger I remember the Porsche Grand Prix was always a big tournament and a very different unique tournament because the winner would get a Porsche. That was always very special,” she said.
“Growing up, I went to Brands Hatch and watched the Porsche Carrera Cup final. The adrenaline I got from motor racing and seeing the Porsches was actually the most fun part of my week.
The tennis star says the Porsche 911 is her favorite car, and recalls one of her early coaches driving to practice in the “iconic” vehicle.
“One of my first tennis coaches drove a 911,” she said. “Every time I showed up for practice in the morning, I saw his Porsche, I went wow and dreamed of being in my own one day.
“My favorite car is definitely the 911. Through the generations it is so unique and beautiful in every way. I feel like it’s one of the most iconic cars out there.”
Animation: For a third outfit, she donned a beige cardigan over a white shirt and light blue shorts
“It’s really important to me to join partners and brands that I’m really passionate about and identify with.
“I think this partnership with Porsche is incredible and I’m obviously very excited to see what exciting things we can do in the future.”
With her 1.8 million US Open winnings alone, the teenager can afford to buy as many as 20 brand new Porsche 911s, which start at 89,800.
But for now, the teen would focus on her tennis rather than cars, as her parents Ian and Renee “take care” of her finances.
She is now worth $10 million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List, and has signed partnerships with French designer Dior and jeweler Tiffany and Co, as well as HSBC, Vodafone, British Airways, Evian, Wilson and Nike.
She was also featured in Sports Direct’s Christmas ad for 2021.
Dream: Earlier this year, Emma became a ‘brand ambassador’ for her favorite car company Porsche, revealing that her childhood dream was to get her own 911
