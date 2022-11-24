Cross River sends 360, Oyo 296 athletes, officials to Asaba 2022





Cross River and Oyo states are sending a total of 656 athletes and officials to the upcoming National Sports Festival in Asaba, the capital of Delta State. The 21st edition of the sports festival is scheduled from November 28 to December 10. According to Cross River State Sports Commission Chairman Emmanuel Elom, the state will be represented by a total of 360 athletes and officials at the biennial sporting event. He made this known in Calabar on Wednesday when he received the Torch of Unity at the UJ Esuene stadium. World Cup in the desert, oil in the north American goalkeeper Turner prepared for a duel with Arsenal teammate Saka Elom said the state will only participate in sports where it has a comparative advantage. We hope to make a better impact because we go for sports where we know we can excel. These include swimming, table tennis, tennis, wrestling, boxing, kickboxing, judo, kung fu, chess, among others. Were very prepared. More than three months ago we actively started preparing for this festival. We want to take Asaba 2022 by storm, Elom boasted. Meanwhile, a total of 296 athletes represent Oyo State in 32 events at the sports festival. The Chairman, Oyo State Sports Council, Hon. Gbenga Adewusi, said the state left no stone unturned to ensure adequate preparation for victory at the Asaba games. We came fifth at the 2020 edition of the sports festival in Benin City. We also finished second overall at the first National Para-Games tagged Abuja 2022. We are all basking in the euphoria of the outstanding performance of our three weightlifters who won gold, silver and bronze respectively at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, he said. By Eyo Charles Calabar & Jeremiah Oke, Ibadan

