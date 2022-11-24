Colvin sets Big Ten Rally scoring era record in 3-1 victory at Maryland





Next game: at Penn State 11-25-2022 | 19:00 B1G+ WSHY 104.3 Nov. 25 (Fri) / 7 p.m Bee Penn state History COLLEGE PARK, MD. Boilermaker’s defense stole the show in the 3-1 victory (22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 30-28) in Maryland powered by Raven Colvins Big Ten rally scorer record of 16 blocks. Not only did Colvin set a career-high, the Big Ten season-high and the Purdue four-set match record, the sophomore tied Purdue’s 31-year single-match blocks record, set by Donna Gill in 1991. In addition, the 16-block tie as the second-most in a single game by a Big Ten player in league history, including the most by a player during the rally scoring era. Only one other conference student-athlete has even reached 15 blocks in the 21st century who was also a Boilermaker: Stephanie Lynch in 2007. Colvin was also in all of Purdue’s team blocks, totaling five solo, 11 assists. Colvin’s defensive performance was matched with four service aces and 10 kills one of three Boilermakers to post double-doubles tonight. As a team, Purdue placed 84 digs, the most in a single game this season. A total of four Boilermakers serrated double-digit digs: libero Maddie Schermerhorn with 24 excavations, Ali Horning with 17 excavations, Eve Hudson with 12 graves and Grace Balensiefer with 12. Both Hudson’s and Balensiefer’s back row performances were part of a double-double. Balensiefer’s double-double was the second of the season, with her defensive performance in addition to 41 assists. Both numbers were season highs for the transfer to Northern Illinois. Meanwhile, Hudson led the team in 18 kills on the night with a career-high 68 attempts. With the result, Purdue improves to 5-3 over its last eight games to earn its 20th win of the season (20-9, 11-8 Big Ten). Purdue heads to Penn State for Thanksgiving, where they will wrap up the regular season at No. 11 Penn State on Friday night at 7 PM ET. The showdown will be streamed on B1G+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://purduesports.com/news/2022/11/23/volleyball-colvin-ties-program-record-16-blocks-in-3-1-win-at-maryland The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos