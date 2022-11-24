What Saudi Arabia’s Soccer Victory Means for the Middle East

L AST MONTH Muhammad bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, summoned the national football team to give a strange pep talk: nobody expects much from you. The Green Falcons were preparing for their sixth World Cup appearance. The past four have finished in the group stage, with just one win in 2018. This year they drew a tough battle with Argentina, a favorite to lift the gold trophy.

Prince Muhammad told the squad to play without pressure. The institution may have undermined the message; meeting a monarch with a ruthless reputation is not a low pressure situation. Still, he tried to reassure. The kingdom had long-term hopes for its football program, he said, but for now qualifying was enough to win. We hope the future is better, he concluded.

The future came faster than expected. On November 22, the Saudis defeated Argentina 2–1 in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Saudi fans reacted as if they had just won the trophy themselves. A widely shared video showed a Saudi man tearing the door of his home in joy (which might later turn into regret). King Salman declared a national holiday on November 23.

This year’s World Cup, in Qatar, is the first in the Middle East, a football-mad region where local teams are often underdogs and a fractured region where rivalries all too often play out on battlefields. The tournament generated a lot of goodwill, at least for a short period of time.

Since Prince Muhammad became heir to the throne in 2017, Saudi Arabia has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on sports. Some of that has gone to glitzy events such as a Formula 1 race in Jeddah and a rookie golf tour designed to compete with the PGA , which appeal to the wealthy and to foreigners. But the kingdom is also spending money to build a pipeline of local athletes, particularly in football.

For decades, the Saudi royal family held power through a Faustian pact with strict conservative clergy. Prince Muhammad has tried to sideline them by creating a Saudi identity that is more nationalistic and less religious. He was certainly happy to see Saudis of all stripes celebrate a national achievement. There were celebrations elsewhere, too, from Cairo to Amman to Fallujah in western Iraq. Even many Arabs who dislike Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy celebrated the victory.

The most implausible cheer came from the Houthis, the Shiite rebel group in Yemen that has been waging war against a Saudi-led coalition for nearly eight years. Several Houthi officials tweeted their congratulations. While the praise was later dropped, it may have been a bit of football diplomacy: The Saudis are desperate for an end to a war that has become a costly quagmire, and there are talks they could start direct talks with the Houthis.

When the World Cup started, on November 20, Prince Muhammad was supposed to be in Japan, the second largest consumer of Saudi oil. Officials from both countries had worked for months to arrange the visit, which included a meeting with the prime minister and a high-profile business forum. However, days before he was due to arrive, Prince Muhammad abruptly canceled. Instead, he flew to Doha to attend the World Cup opening ceremony.

Five years ago, Saudi Arabia led a group of four Arab countries in imposing a long-ago blockade on Qatar black beast from the Gulf for its support of Islamists and its support for Al Jazeera, a satellite news channel that often criticizes Arab regimes (other than Qatar’s). In the early days of the embargo, there was talk of a possible Saudi invasion. State newspapers in Riyadh published lurid claims that the kingdom would dig a canal on the border, turn Qatar into an island, and perhaps also build a nuclear waste dump.

All that seemed forgotten as Prince Muhammad sat smiling in the ruler’s box in Doha, two seats away from the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. The emir returned the gesture during the Saudi-Argentina match by waving a Saudi flag from the stands and draping it around his neck.

A day before the Saudi match, Iran faced England. Many Iranians were curious to see if the team would make a gesture to months of protests at home, which began in September after Mahsa Amini, a young woman, died in the custody of Iran’s morality police. Ehsan Hajsafi, the squad’s captain, had already said he sympathized with protesters.

The gesture, when it came, was simple: When Iran’s national anthem was played in the stadium, the players stood still instead of singing. In the greenhouse environment of modern-day Iran, even that was divisive. Some thought it was brave. Others saw it as a mediocre gesture and chanted insults at the players. The controversy overshadowed the match itself (perhaps a good thing, as Team Melli lost 6-2).

Fans are fickle; monarchs are mercurial. Euphoria over Saudi Arabia’s victory will not end the war in Yemen, nor will silence over Iran’s national anthem overthrow a rotten regime. The bonhomie between the Crown Prince and the Emir could end as abruptly as it began. It’s true that small gestures matter. That they matter so much in the Middle East, however, is a reminder of how divided the region is.