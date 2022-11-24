Marko Mesarovic, senior tennis player, Westwood

What is your favorite memory of playing tennis at Westwood?

It was when we won tennis in 2021. It was obviously a pretty bad year for everyone in the whole world. Coming together as a team and winning that state championship during COVID. It made the year for all of us. We had that state title a long time coming because we had been really successful as a team.

How did you start playing tennis?

In fifth grade, I entered an auction for tennis lessons at the Great Hills Country Club. I won a lottery and played in camps all summer. I started it and decided to keep playing it.

Why is Westwood so good at tennis?

I think it has to do with our coaches (Travis Dalrymple and Dan Veve). They are some of the best coaches in the state, if not the best. They individualize each person on the team and know how to make them better instead of doing the same for everyone.

Do you have match day rituals?

I try to be as strict as possible with my routine. Having breakfast. Stay on time. Heat up. Be on time. Things that put you in a position to win that game.

Your school recently won state team tennis. How special was it to win that as a senior?

It was amazing. In my junior year, we struggled and lost in the quarterfinals. To come back from a loss like that with all the pressure we had this year was amazing. It couldn’t have been better. We overestimated all our opponents and we brought it to them. In the end we won the final 10-0 (against Houston Memorial), which had never been done before in the final.

What do you plan to do after high school?

I plan to go to Clemson University to play tennis. I loved the atmosphere, the coaches. They made me feel at home. Clemson is a really prestigious college in athletics and has solid academics. That’s the best balance for me.

If you could play on any field in the world, where would it be?

Wimbledon for sure. Going all the way to London and playing on the grass would be special.

If you could dine with four people in this history of the world, who would they be?

I would choose Novak Djokovic, Nikola Tesla, Michael Jordan and my (paternal) ancestors who fought in World War II.

Why your ancestors?

I would like to know more about their upbringing and what it was like at that time. And learn about my family. I don’t know much about that time.

Tell me something about you that most people don’t know.

I go skiing twice a year with my family. It’s kind of hard for athletes to take up skiing because of the risk of injury, but I’ve been skiing up to Power Mountain in Utah about twice a year since I was 2 years old. It’s a hidden gem.

Rick Kanto