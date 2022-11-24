The state of Ohio suspends Kamil Sadlocha for racist remarks

Screenshot : Twitter/@jaggerjoshua8

It seems that hockey has at least slipped to the point where public attention can get it right a few times. days overdue. It’s just above barely nothing, but it goes from nothing to a few inches above barely nothing is the lowest form of progress. But progress.

A few days ago Michigan State hockey player Jagger Joshua released a statement on Twitter:

He felt compelled to go public because the Big 10 did nothing to penalize Ohio State player Kamil Sadl. Okay. Since Sadiocha was the only player to get a game misconduct in the game Joshua referenced, it’s pretty easy to pinpoint him as the player who hurled multiple racial slurs at Joshua.

And of course, the conference initially did nothing, being satisfied that the game’s misconduct was sufficient punishment for racially insulting an opponent. The idea of ​​sufficient evidence was laughable, of course, because Sadiocha has been thrown out on the ice by an official. It doesn’t seem too difficult for the conference to ask the official why he sent Sadl away ocha and get all the evidence they need.

What the conferences’ motivations are for allowing this to continue is unclear, but any conclusion one could draw in one’s own head would be infuriating and sad. First, they think it’s enough to get kicked out of a part of a game to dive into racism on the ice. Of course, their claim of insufficient evidence would not support that. It could be that their investigation never included a conversation with the ref, which would be a farce of an investigation. Or they didn’t want to hold all their other officers to the same standard. None of this is acceptable.

After Joshua’s statement on Twitter gained more attention, Ohio State was forced into action late last night in what feels suspiciously like a news dump. the?:

This was after MSU and OSU released an earlier statement saying they came to some kind of resolution, without explaining what that was or who they spoke to or anything, while also never saying a word that could be used with racism had to do. It was corny as can be, perhaps in the vain hope that it would all just blow over. That would be the usual hockey way.

In the end, the situation was resolved as it should have been, with Sadlocha being booted off the team. But hockey again had to be dragged kicking and screaming to the right choice what is a properly sliced ​​and dried situation. Maybe one day they’ll get there just dragging their feet instead of kicking and screaming.

Cristian goes

Cristiano Ronaldo finally got what he wanted, which was to cancel his contract with Manchester United, because publicly stating that everyone you work for is an idiot usually works. What he really wanted was for everyone to talk about it when he wasn’t even playing, which he got.

The funniest result, now that he is a free agent, is that Ronaldo finds out that no Champions League club wants to pay him, which surely will be an exorbitant salary, because there is really nothing Ronaldo can do anymore. Unless you are a team that accommodates an obelisk that can only stand around the penalty spot and let your other players shoot the ball away from him into the net. Fingers crossed.

Although the news came out the same day the Glazers reportedly put the club up for sale. Perhaps the Ronaldo affair was the straw that broke their backs, in which case they will forever be a United fans’ hero if it rids them of the Glazers. Somehow he always wins.

