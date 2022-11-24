Women’s basketball moves into GCU Thanksgiving Classic





The Lindenwoodwomen’s basketball team will compete in the Thanksgiving Classic at Grand Canyon University on Friday and Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona. The Lions are coming off their first home game as a Division I program after falling to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Monday night at Hyland Arena in a final score of 60-71. Mary McGrath had an impressive night despite the loss, dropping another season and career-high 22 points to top the standings for the Lions. Masyn McWilliams also reached a new level against the Bearcats, with 17 total points, which is a new personal best for the graduate transfer. On Friday, Lindenwood will face the Manhattan College Jaspers at 1pm CST, which will be the first time these two programs meet. The Jaspers get their first win of the season on Saturday, November 19, when they beat Howard by a narrow final score of 56-54, improving their record 1-3 this year. Other teams Manhattan has faced include Wagner (60-63 OT loss), Stony Brook (51-69 loss), and Duquesne (46-67 loss). Jaspers’ roster is sprinkled with several players from abroad, including PetraJuricout of Zagreb, Croatia, who currently leads Manhattan in averages of 21.0 points and 14.0 rebounds per game. Dee Dee Davis is another one to watch as the senior from the Bronx averages 15.8 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game. Lindenwood will then have a quick turnaround to take on the host, Grand Canyon University, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST. This will also be an entirely new opponent for the Lions, just like many teams they will see this season. The Lopes will look to keep their three-game win streak rolling, having recently defeated Nicholls on the road in a 79-41 win. Three players make a double-digit average for GCU, with junior Terra brownand sophomore Naudia Evans with an 11.7 grade point average and graduate student Evan Zarat 10.3. Zars is close to a double-double average with 8.7 rebounds per game. For more information on this weekend’s tournament, visit the 2022-23 Women’s Basketball – Lindenwood University Athletics Schedule (lindenwoodlions.com)

