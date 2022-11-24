Surrey County Cricket Club Charity Carols

The 2022 event, benefiting the Surrey Cricket Foundation and the international charity of Surrey CCC, Cricket Builds Hope, will take place at St Marks Church, Kennington, SE11 4PW, near the Kia Oval.

As usual, there will be nominations from VIP guests including Surrey left arm bowler Dan Moriarty, members of the Rwanda U19s T20 World Cup qualifying women’s cricket team, campaign manager and Peer of the Year Baroness Gabby Bertin, and Surrey CCC Chairman David Pakeman, plus music from the UK’s only choral cricket team – Faire Is The XI – and top wind ensemble London City Brass, in a service led by the Reverend Canon Steve Coulson, Vicar of St Mark’s and Chaplain of Surrey CCC.

Tickets are FREE, but there is a suggested minimum donation of £15 per person, for those who can afford it, to support the work of the Surrey Cricket Foundation and Cricket Builds Hope. Donations are split equally between the two charities.

Guests attending this evening will be able to take part in the raffle and a special ‘Guess the Number of Yorkshire Teabags’ competition to win tickets to see cricket at the Kia Oval next summer!

The Surrey Cricket Foundation is the charity charged with the provision of recreational cricket in the area. It supports communities, schools and clubs through funding, knowledge, coaching and competitions in Surrey and South London. The aim is to get more people playing cricket improving the health and wellbeing of the recreational game and identifying young talent for Surrey CCC.

Cricket Builds Hope uses cricket and the spirit of the game as a tool for positive social change in Rwanda. For a minimum of 10 per month you can get oneFriend of Cricket creates hope and receive exclusive invitations to CBH events throughout the year, including a pre-carols drink from 6pm on December 8 in the Surrey CCC Committee Room. If you are already a Friend of CBH, please email [email protected] to reserve your seat (maximum 2 per Friend of CBH) for the pre-carols drink.