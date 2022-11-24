Sports
Surrey County Cricket Club Charity Carols
The 2022 event, benefiting the Surrey Cricket Foundation and the international charity of Surrey CCC, Cricket Builds Hope, will take place at St Marks Church, Kennington, SE11 4PW, near the Kia Oval.
As usual, there will be nominations from VIP guests including Surrey left arm bowler Dan Moriarty, members of the Rwanda U19s T20 World Cup qualifying women’s cricket team, campaign manager and Peer of the Year Baroness Gabby Bertin, and Surrey CCC Chairman David Pakeman, plus music from the UK’s only choral cricket team – Faire Is The XI – and top wind ensemble London City Brass, in a service led by the Reverend Canon Steve Coulson, Vicar of St Mark’s and Chaplain of Surrey CCC.
Tickets are FREE, but there is a suggested minimum donation of £15 per person, for those who can afford it, to support the work of the Surrey Cricket Foundation and Cricket Builds Hope. Donations are split equally between the two charities.
Guests attending this evening will be able to take part in the raffle and a special ‘Guess the Number of Yorkshire Teabags’ competition to win tickets to see cricket at the Kia Oval next summer!
The Surrey Cricket Foundation is the charity charged with the provision of recreational cricket in the area. It supports communities, schools and clubs through funding, knowledge, coaching and competitions in Surrey and South London. The aim is to get more people playing cricket improving the health and wellbeing of the recreational game and identifying young talent for Surrey CCC.
Cricket Builds Hope uses cricket and the spirit of the game as a tool for positive social change in Rwanda. For a minimum of 10 per month you can get oneFriend of Cricket creates hope and receive exclusive invitations to CBH events throughout the year, including a pre-carols drink from 6pm on December 8 in the Surrey CCC Committee Room. If you are already a Friend of CBH, please email [email protected] to reserve your seat (maximum 2 per Friend of CBH) for the pre-carols drink.
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,'script',
'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '313502157436933');
fbq('track', 'PageView');
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kiaoval.com/surrey-county-cricket-club-charity-carols/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Surrey County Cricket Club Charity Carols
- Pokemon Scarlet and Sumire Sell 10 Million Copies in 3 Days, Breaking All Nintendo Records
- The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar brings all kinds of entertainment!
- Elizabeth Taylor’s 1961 Oscar dress discovered in old suitcase
- US Navy Forced to Pay Software Company for License Violation
- How often do early favorites win Best Picture? – The Hollywood Reporter
- ‘Complete nonsense’: Germany rejects Boris Johnson’s claim that Kyiv bows to Moscow
- Women’s basketball moves into GCU Thanksgiving Classic
- Kajol gets emotional as Bekhudi co-star Kamal Sadanah surprises her. Bollywood
- Writer E. Jean Carroll files second battery, libel suit against Donald Trump
- Reviews | Why Imran Khan can’t outrun the Pakistani military
- High-flying balloon characters star in Macys’ Thanksgiving Day Parade