Peter Colombo ends career with Brockton football victory at Fenway Park

BOSTON Cam Monteiro said it was “on our minds the whole game”.

On the soccer field that graces the turf of Fenway Park, the Brockton High (9-2) soccer team looked to retire its legendary head coach Peter Colombo with a victory over rivals Bridgewater-Raynham (5-6) in its last game on Wednesday.

Special location, special evening and for the Boxers a perfect end result.

After a second-half blowout, Brockton triumphed 31-20 over the Trojans to not only accomplish the overarching mission for his coach, but also claim the Southeast Conference title for the second consecutive season.

It’s a bit surreal. It’s been mixed feelings. My father (Armond Colombo) talked about the sadness of giving up this job, so I know what he meant,” Colombo said. We sort of knew we had a special group and I’m super proud of the way they played. 9-2 (this) is a great way to wrap up, really.

Brockton High School head football coach Peter Colombo after his last game against Bridgewater-Raynham at Fenway Park on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Colombo took over the reins of the program from his father in 2003 and then led the Boxers to five Super Bowl appearances and two consecutive state titles in 2004 and 2005.

He was honored on the large video board in right field with a series of photos and a public announcement for Wednesday night’s game and, to acknowledge the crowd, Colombo waved and tapped his cap. Monteiro Didn’t Lie — Colombo’s farewell was really the theme of the night.

I don’t like being the center of attention,” Colombo admitted after the game. “These kids do all the work. Great players make great coaches, I’ve said that from day one. And I’ve been blessed to coach a lot of great kids and to be surrounded by excellent, great coaches.

Brockton High School head football coach Peter Colombo after his last game against Bridgewater-Raynham at Fenway Park on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Two of those great players in particular boosted Brockton’s 25-point second half: Monteiro, the junior quarterback who rushed 17 times for 155 yards and 1 touchdown, and senior KO Osinubi, who converted his 14 carries into 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Brockton, who own an offense that has surpassed 50 points four times this season, maintained a 6-0 lead going into half-time. Only a matter of time after the break to Monteiro-Osinubi’s breakthrough?

