Sports
Peter Colombo ends career with Brockton football victory at Fenway Park
BOSTON Cam Monteiro said it was “on our minds the whole game”.
On the soccer field that graces the turf of Fenway Park, the Brockton High (9-2) soccer team looked to retire its legendary head coach Peter Colombo with a victory over rivals Bridgewater-Raynham (5-6) in its last game on Wednesday.
Special location, special evening and for the Boxers a perfect end result.
After a second-half blowout, Brockton triumphed 31-20 over the Trojans to not only accomplish the overarching mission for his coach, but also claim the Southeast Conference title for the second consecutive season.
More:Bristol-Plymouth football defeated Blue Hills for MAC title in annual Thanksgiving game
It’s a bit surreal. It’s been mixed feelings. My father (Armond Colombo) talked about the sadness of giving up this job, so I know what he meant,” Colombo said. We sort of knew we had a special group and I’m super proud of the way they played. 9-2 (this) is a great way to wrap up, really.
Colombo took over the reins of the program from his father in 2003 and then led the Boxers to five Super Bowl appearances and two consecutive state titles in 2004 and 2005.
He was honored on the large video board in right field with a series of photos and a public announcement for Wednesday night’s game and, to acknowledge the crowd, Colombo waved and tapped his cap. Monteiro Didn’t Lie — Colombo’s farewell was really the theme of the night.
I don’t like being the center of attention,” Colombo admitted after the game. “These kids do all the work. Great players make great coaches, I’ve said that from day one. And I’ve been blessed to coach a lot of great kids and to be surrounded by excellent, great coaches.
Two of those great players in particular boosted Brockton’s 25-point second half: Monteiro, the junior quarterback who rushed 17 times for 155 yards and 1 touchdown, and senior KO Osinubi, who converted his 14 carries into 127 yards and two touchdowns.
More:Brockton’s Peter Colombo named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week
Brockton, who own an offense that has surpassed 50 points four times this season, maintained a 6-0 lead going into half-time. Only a matter of time after the break to Monteiro-Osinubi’s breakthrough?
Based on what they’ve been doing all year — yes,” Colombo said.” With that big front (defenders) get lost there and before you know it they fly off the field. Two special athletes and I was very blessed to have them for my last season.
Osinubi sparked the second half surge by answering BR’s 15-yard score from Dawson DuBose (21 carries, 154 yards, 2 TD) with a 65-yard TD on the Boxers’ very first play of the ensuing drive.
About three minutes later, after Christian Pina made a big stop to force BR into a turnover on downs, Monteiro flashed 77 yards the other way for a touchdown of his own. After the series, Brockton led 19-7 with 7:20 to play in the third quarter.
We went into halftime and said we were one block away from big moves,” said Monteiro. “So our line made adjustments and we got the one block, and in the end we made big moves.
Monteiro led the next drive by locating receiver Christenson Paul for a 22-yard gain that put the Boxers in the red zone, then closing with a 6-yard touchdown to put Brockton ahead 25–14 with 2 :06 left in the third .
More:‘Lots of emotions’: boxers win last regular season match against Colombo at Marciano Stadium
Michael Victor put an exclamation mark on the night with a 15-yard TD, as well as a celebratory dance in the end zone, as the lead ballooned to 31-14 with three minutes to go.
Brockton clinched the league title last year by beating the Trojans 21-20 after a failed 2-point attempt by BR in the last minute.
“Every game has been a dogfight,” Colombo said of the rivalry. “It’s been a special rivalry and good for our program and theirs, I think.
Colombo added, I had three Super Bowl losses at the end of my season and this feels a lot better. His (at Fenway): Special place, great crowd, great atmosphere and I’m very proud of our achievement.
After falling to No. 8 Methuen in the state tournament by a 37-34 final – a heartthrob that was stamped by a game-sealing interception in the final game – Brockton returned to top form by defeating Braintree, 50-20. in his non-playoff alignment for the highly anticipated Fenway finish.
It’s great,” Osinubi said of Wednesday’s victory. “It’s a beautiful stadium. We have a great coach, he guided us through this and I’m finishing my high school career so I’m more than happy to win, especially with the kids I’ve grown up with since I was five-six years old.
More:Ready for Colombo’s final drive, Brockton High football has playmakers everywhere you look
“It was the best feeling and I’m super grateful. It’s something I will cherish forever.
Columbus too.
This is my life,” Colombo said. “50 years ago, we won a Super Bowl, me and my dad, down the street (Boston University). The legacy and the brotherhood of Brockton football, it’s something very special — 125 years, since 1897. (Brockton High) is a special place and I’ve been there many times. It was amazing.
