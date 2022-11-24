Iga Swiatek Responds to Allegations of Sexual Abuse Against Polish Tennischef





Polish tennis superstar Iga Swiatek urges victims of abuse to be treated sensitively as she has described the allegations against the Polish Tennis Federation as a “serious matter”. Katarzyna Kotula, who currently serves as a Polish MP, has accused PTA President Miroslaw Skrzypczynski of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 and a junior tennis player. In her statement to Onet, Kotula described Skrzypczynski as “a sexual predator”. “Behind closed doors he touched my intimate spots, my breasts, buttocks. Miroslaw Skrzypczynski has attacked me at least ten times in three years. I was a child, 13 years old. He was a sexual predator,” Kotula told Onet. Swiatek on the allegations against the president of the PTA Swiatek, who is now one of the most popular Polish athletes, is also the face of women’s tennis. Swiatek, a three-time Grand Slam champion, wants to use her position and platform to let people like victims of abuse know that there is someone out there who wants to hear their story. “I feel that as the current leader of women’s tennis I cannot remain silent about certain things. I remember that I appreciate having the freedom to decide whether or not to speak up about something. When it comes to physical assault or emotional abuse, the most important point is to think about and be sensitive to the victims. And when we speak out about something that happens, we should think about that first and foremost. I try to do this as best I can. I am against violence in sports, in tennis, in any discipline and in everyday life. That is why I take the articles about the President of the Polish Tennis Federation as serious business. The governing bodies must determine what happened and I hope they will deal with this matter. It is not my role to do the work of governing bodies and journalists, as the matter is too serious and it concerns people’s lives and health. What I think I can do is encourage you to seek help when something bad happens in sports communities and in every situation in life. This can be my role and this is how I can use my influence here – be a voice trying to educate and remind that the most important thing is to seek help when you need it,” Swiatek wrote in a post on her Twitter . I feel that as the current leader of women’s tennis I cannot remain silent about certain things: pic.twitter.com/cfyHa3Lbeg — Iga Witek (@iga_swiatek) November 22, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/WTA_Tennis/124495/iga-swiatek-reacts-to-seual-abuse-accusations-made-against-polish-tennis-chief/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos