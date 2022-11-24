Minnesota Wild acquires Ryan Reaves from New York Rangers in exchange





Just hours before the Minnesota Wild gear up for their Wednesday fight against the Winnipeg Jetsdecided to pull the trigger on a transaction that certainly made the team that much more annoying to deal with. According to multiple reports (and eventually confirmed by the team), the Wild acquired winger Ryan Reaves from the New York Rangers. The #mnwild has Ryan Reaves acquired from the @NYRangers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He has 114 points (54-60=114), 992 PIM and 2,645 hits in 767 matches. Since entering the NHL in 2010-11, he ranks third among active players in hits and sixth in PIM. Minnesota Wilde PR (@mnwildPR) November 23, 2022 Going the other way to the Blueshirts is the extremely small trump card of a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Reaves will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, so the Wild has no future obligation to the player. Essentially, they moved the roster-motivating trade deadline a few months early. The 35-year-old winger has never been known to be a player who will accumulate a significant number of points, or even that his team will be the better when he’s on the ice, but he’s extremely good at one thing: Hit dudes in the sight. His clashes with the Wild were memorable and not to score goals, but because he was an opponent that Marcus Foligno could handle in a fight and did a great job at that. He had one of the better (if not best) fight of the NHL season so far in the opening game of the Wilds season. Minnesota is currently in a difficult position. They lose more games than they win and have no real stability in their lineups, be it pairs or lines. Bringing a charismatic player like Reaves to this locker room and to this team should be beneficial on and off the ice, if all goes well. All in all, they barely gave up anything to acquire Reaves and he’s a fun player to cheer for and he’s in St. Paul now. Let’s hope for some memorable battles.

