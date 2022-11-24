Connect with us

TABLE TENNIS IN BIZKAIA: Leader in social innovations | The ASFEDEBI Podcast

Victor Gonzlez de Echavarri at the presentation of the ‘Basque Sport’ initiative / Radio Popular-Folk radio

Radio Popular

In this new section dedicated to ‘ASFEDEBI: The other side of sport / The other side of sport’ we are approaching the Table tennis. We spoke to the Vice President of the Bizkaia Table Tennis Federation, Victor Gonzalez de Echavarri on the suitability of the Federation for the new laws. The law on sports professions and the future Basque sports law represent a new paradigm for sports.

How to contact

Martin Barua Picaza n 27. 48003 Bilbao

Tel. 94 407 92 72

Email [email protected]

Website http://www.fvtm.org/

Schedule Friday (12:00 14:00)

Radio Popular

