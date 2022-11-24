Sports
Lucas: Rapid Responses from Portland – University of North Carolina Athletics
1. Carolina avoided Thanksgiving disaster by surviving Portland, 89-81. The Pilots used a versatile offense, assisting on 22 of 28 field goals to make the game much tighter than expected. Thanks to RJ Daviswho didn’t have a great day overall but led the Heels with five assists, before drilling a clutch jumper with 24 seconds left to give some breathing room and then drilling a pair of free throws with 18.4 seconds left to go.
2. Pete Nancy has shown a tendency to be streaky from the perimeter early in his Carolina career. He was consistently good on Thursday, hitting five of his eight three-pointers, several at key moments in the second half. He had an important 20 second half points when the Tar Heels desperately needed them.
3. The offense was largely a Nance and Caleb love production. The Tar Heel duo combined for 51 of Carolina’s points. They were aided by nine rebounds in the second half in those final 20 minutes Armando Bacot, six of which go on the attack glass. Those boards were part of the Tar Heels’ first dominant effort on the glass this season as they held a 37-22 lead.
4. Thursday’s game had a very strange course. Carolina raced to an 18-8 lead, but then saw that bulge melt away Hubert Davis started using his couch. And while it’s true, the reserves weren’t productive in those first 20 minutes (a D’Marco Dunn three were the only points off the UNC bench in that period, as they trailed Portland 13-3 in that category), two other things are also true: the Tar Heels need to find reliable reserves and they play five games away from home in a span of 11 days. The final number of points on the bench was a whopping 25-3 in favor of the pilots. D’Marco Dunn, Puff Johnson and Tyler nickel were the only reserves to play in the second half, five minutes apart.
5. Love’s 23 points pushed him past 1,000 points, giving him 1,020 for his career. That makes him the 80th Tar Heel to cross 1,000, the most such scorers in college basketball. Louisville has the second most club members with 1,000 points, with 69. Love easily crossed the line in the first half, when his 16 points were largely the reason the Tar Heels had a 40–38 lead at halftime. The junior scored or assisted on 10 of Carolina’s 16 first half field goals and a highly engaged Love also had all three of Carolina’s steals in the first half.
6. Tyler Robertson was one of the key components of Portland’s offense early in the season, leading the team with 17.5 points per game. Leaking black pulled the defensive assignment to him on Thanksgiving and was very effective in the first half, limiting Robertson to just one field goal attempt. The shooter was slightly better in the second half, hitting four of his eleven shots. Most importantly, Carolina kept him off the free throw line, where he made 24 attempts in a game against Portland State earlier in the season.
7. Carolina was a good free throw shooting team last season, but the charity streak was a problem on Thursday. The Tar Heels missed five straight free throws in a key play late in the second half, keeping the Pilots close. Armando Bacot eventually broke the streak by sinking the second of two tries coming out of a timeout. Carolina finished with a meager 13-22 from the line (59.1%).
8. Bacot’s 11-point, 13-rebound double-double tied Antawn Jamison with a career-high 51 at the Carolinas, the second highest by a Tar Heel ever. Billy Cunningham leads that category with 60.
9. The local tip time of 10 a.m. necessitated a few tweaks to the usual Tar Heel basketball pregame routine. The program usually has a pregame meal four hours before tip, but breakfast at 6am didn’t seem very appealing to students, so it was adjusted to 7am. Recall that Carolina’s game against Baylor last year in the NCAA Tournament started at 11am. , so the Heels have a recent history of earlier starts. However, this was the earliest start anyone in program history could remember.
10. As you might expect, there were plenty of Nike-related festivities surrounding the event. All teams attended an event on the Nike campus on Wednesday night that featured a behind-the-scenes tour, commentary from some key basketball figures, including Roy Williams.
11. Williams was of course also present at the Moda Center on Thursday. That resulted in a steady procession of viewers in the half hour before the game. The life of a semi-public figure is never normal; imagine posing for dozens of selfies with strangers before 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving.
12. Carolina is now waiting for the winner from Villanova-Iowa State to find out who they will play against tomorrow at 2:30 PM local time (5:30 PM Eastern time). Anyway, the last meeting will not have been pleasant. Carolina’s last meeting with Iowa State was a last second 85-83 loss in the 2013 NCAA tournament. The last game with Villanova was in the 2016 NCAA championship game, and we’re not going to talk about that.
13. That 5:30 p.m. Eastern start time makes for a busy day for Carolina athletics. Tar Heel football will of course host NC State at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, a game that will air on all the usual Tar Heel Sports Network outlets. The THSN broadcast of the basketball game will be available through the Varsity app, the GoHeels website and app, and locally on 102.5 FM.
