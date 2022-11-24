Ontario Heritage Trust | Rideau Hall Cricket Clubhouse





Credit: Photo courtesy of the New Edinburgh Cricket Club, Ottawa Rideau Hall Cricket Clubhouse Statistics: Milestones: 1923 New cricket club founded

New cricket club founded 1927 Confederation Cup game between Ottawa and Montreal

Confederation Cup game between Ottawa and Montreal 1928 Lord Athoslatan Trophy match

Lord Athoslatan Trophy match 1932 Visiting Australian cricketers played on the pitch

Visiting Australian cricketers played on the pitch 1958 Pakistani test team visited

Pakistani test team visited 1959 Visited Marylebone Cricket Club The Rideau Hall Cricket Clubhouse is significant for its association with the English game of cricket which was imported to Ontario from Britain in the 19th century. The Ottawa Cricket Club was founded in 1849. In 1865, Governor General Lord Monck set aside 10 acres (4.5 hectares) at Rideau Hall specifically for cricket. Built in 1892, the clubhouse is constructed in traditional English style clubhouse architecture, with decorative millwork incorporating the initials of the Ottawa Cricket Club. At the turn of the 20th century, American cricket teams were frequent competitors on the field. In the 1920s, three new Ottawa clubs were formed and their games were played at Rideau Hall. These clubs still form the Rideau Hall Cricket Association, which still plays on the historic field in front of the Rideau Hall Clubhouse (designated in 1987). Today, cricket remains a popular sport among Ontario residents. Visit up the clubhouse 212 MacKay Street in OttawaOntario. Read more about this monumental building on the Canada’s Historic Places website. To learn more about the history of cricket in the Ottawa area on the official website of the Ottawa cricket club.

