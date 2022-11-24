The Primeur – Thursday, November 24, 2022





Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429 Enjoy family, food and some football today and take time to give thanks for the blessings bestowed upon us this Thanksgiving. Ball today: Two college and three NFL games today. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State (3p EST on ESPN+), then the Egg Bowl with Mississippi State at Ole Miss (7p EST on ESPN). NFL games begin at 12:30 p.m. with the Bills at Lions (12:30 p.m. EST on CBS), then the Giants at Cowboys (4:30 p.m. EST on FOX) and the Patriots at Vikings (8:20 p.m. EST on NBC). UAB: An update on UAB’s search. Georgia technology: An update on Georgia Tech’s search for their next head coach. Masters in Sports Administration: Looking for an exceptional, convenient education to advance or launch your career in sports? UIU’s Master of Sport Administration is delivered entirely online. As a graduate, you will understand the organizational, financial, human resources, and technology issues associated with sports and athletic affairs and have a better understanding of the needs within high school, college, and professional sports athletic departments. State of Dakota (NAIA – SD): Dakota State University is seeking a two-year Home/Home contract effective September 9, 2023 and the corresponding date in 2024. All interested teams may contact head coach Josh Anderson at [email protected]. Thanksgiving: Memphis DC’s Matt Barnes offers some radical Thanksgiving advice: Throw out the silverware. Listen to him. On line: Our mega preview of college football’s Rivalry Weekend is here, with more mental calories than your Thanksgiving dinner. Transfer Portal: When asked about the transfer portal, Eli Drinkwitz goes viral with a measured answer: “You can never skip adversity in life.” Houston Christian (FCS): The Huskies are getting a new head coach for the first time in the program’s decade-long history. State of Arizona: An update on the state of Arizona’s search… NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Follow all the head coaching moves from NAIA to the NFL through this page. FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout tracker Yesterday’s Scoop can be found here. Also, click on any of the images below to find the scoop from a previous day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footballscoop.com/thescoop/the-scoop-thursday-november-24-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos