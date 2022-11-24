Sports
Rafael Nadal ‘knows what he’s looking for’ – Mats Wilander predicts how long star has to go before retiring
Eurosport’s Mats Wilander has given his opinion on how long Rafael Nadal can continue to play professional tennis before he retires from the sport.
Wilander has shared some of his thoughts on Nadal’s future and his prospects heading into the 2023 tennis season with the Australian Open kicking off in less than two months at Melbourne Park.
“I would think that after you win your last Grand Slam tournament, you have at least three or four years to go, especially if you keep your position in the top eight,” Wilander told Eurosport.
“If you just won the Australian Open and the French Open in 2022, I would say you have three or four years left.
“I don’t care if Rafa turns 40 in four years. I don’t think it matters because you’ll have in mind, ‘Hey kids, I’ve been doing this now since I was 17-18 years old’ .
‘Winning is so much fun’ – Wilander on Nadal’s longevity staying on the ATP Tour
“It’s five sets, that’s a marathon, but if you sprint, you’ll commit suicide, you’ll get too tired, and if you run, he’ll be faster than you.
“I think it will be very difficult to keep his ranking high. Winning another Grand Slam will be easier, much easier, than being in the top three in the world because you don’t need that.”
“You can just try and pick your events at the right time. It’s the week before the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open and you can find form and feel it.
“Rafa knows what he is looking for: he knows what he is looking for emotionally; he knows what he is looking for physically.
“He knows how much he has to train to have that feeling, both physically and mentally. If his injuries are not too bad, I think he will get there.”
“Then you have to win points 30-30, 4-4 in the fifth set, you have 10 different choices, only one of which is the right one and how you make that decision right is key.
“There’s definitely a lot of luck involved. I think Rafa needs a bit of luck but he would say he always has a bit of luck. When you win that much you need a bit of luck. So I think he’ll be back come.”
