Patrick Kane is still happy to play hockey even though Blackhawks are struggling

Back in training camp and during the opening weeks of this season, Patrick Kane was elated at how much happier and healthier the Blackhawks collective mood was compared to last season.

However, that was when the Hawks were winning. Since that 4-2-0 start, they’ve gone 2-8-3, including a terrible meltdown Wednesday against the Stars, their fifth straight loss.

How does Kane feel now?

It’s always better when you win, there’s no doubt about that,” he said on Wednesday. We are in the middle of the season where there are many competitions. We still hang out with the team a lot, especially when you’re on the road, but there aren’t that many set days for that. We did that a lot at the beginning of the season, which is good for a new group, and now we were just in the thick of it.

In other words, he’s not as cheerful as he was earlier this fall, but he’s not miserable either.

He certainly doesn’t seem like a man eager to leave Chicago, which is remarkable given that the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is slowly approaching. With his move ban intact, he still holds all the cards when it comes to that decision.

I’m glad I play hockey, he added. It’s what I like to do. I will try to help this team as much as possible. Hopefully I can help a little in the future.

Kane scored an assist on Wednesday for his 15th point in 19 games this season, leading the Hawks’ Max Domi in second with 14 points and Jonathan Toews in third with 13, but still representing a relatively slow start by career standards. Kane. He is on track to finish with 65 points, up from 92 last year.

He spoke earlier this month about seeking more puck touches and possession. He clarified on Wednesday that he’s trying to do that by verbally demanding the puck more often, as well as circling lower in the neutral and defensive zones to make it easier for teammates to get it.

He has made 10 shots on target over the Hawks in the last four games, up from his average of 1.6 shots per game during Hawks games Nos. 5 to 15. (He also made 10 in the first four games of the season.) He also broke a 10-game goal scoring goal against the Penguins on Sunday.

“I’m sure he would feel good on a pitch,” said Hawks coach Luke Richardson. He still gets chances with every game a guy like that gets and it would be nice to see them fall for him consistently. Not only himself, but also the rest of the team could breathe easier knowing that he gets on the board several times a game or week.

On a positive note for Kane, his body has held up significantly better health-wise this season. He’s been struggling with a nagging injury for several years, but lately it seems to be becoming less of an issue.

As the season progresses, that could help him eventually increase his scoring pace.

I would of course like to have a little more production, but to be honest, I feel better this year than last year, he said. You learn different things [over time] about your body and what’s going on and how to maintain it. [With] little injuries here and there, how to maintain them, take care of them. I’m happy with the way my body has fared so far this year.