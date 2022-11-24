





Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of the 10th Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament Mansoor bin Mohammed: The tournament plays a vital role in the development of women’s sports in the country. It has become the most important annual event for women’s sports At the end of the tenth edition, Dubai Police leads the medal tally, followed by DEWA in second place and RTA in third place His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), today crowned the winners of the 10th Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament at a ceremony at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library. The 10th edition of the tournament, the largest to date, saw a record participation of more than 1,500 female athletes competing in 10 sports between November 7 and 21, 2022. His Highness expressed his sincere gratitude to the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, for her sponsorship of this major sporting tournament , her support for Emirati women in general, and for women’s sports in particular. His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said: “We congratulate the winning athletes, departments and organizations who achieved victories in team and individual events. We also congratulate all the participants in this pioneering sports tournament, which is held under the patronage of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum. The tournament plays a central role in the development of women’s sport in the country.” His Highness added: “Dubai Sports Council organizes competitive sports throughout the year to support and empower women in sport. This annual tournament features prominently on the agenda of the Council and the sports sector for its role in promoting sport and developing the skills of our athletes. It has become the most important annual event for women’s sports. For ten years, the Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament has seen the participation of more than 360 government and private institutions and companies, as well as more than 7,000 athletes.” The ceremony to congratulate the winners was attended by His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the DSC; Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Her Excellency Moza Al Marri, Member of the Board of Directors of the DSC; and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Deputy Secretary General of the DSC. The tournament is organized by the DSC’s Women’s Sports Committee. Participation is open to Emirati and non-Emirati women working in the government, semi-government and private sector. Dubai Police topped the medal tally and finished the tournament with eight medals in different championships: first place in 20 km cycling, first three places in 30 km cycling (open category), first place in CrossFit championship (residents category), first in badminton championship (nationals category), second position in padel tennis (nationals) and third in bowling (nationals). Athletes representing the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) won six medals: second and third place in the Chess Championship, second place in the CrossFit Championship (nationals and residents), third place in the track and field race (nationals) and third place in the squash championship. Players from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai won five medals: first place in the padel tennis championship (residents), first place in the e-games championship, second place in cycling (nationals), third place in 20 km cycling ( residents) and third place in CrossFit Championship (nationals). Players from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai) won five medals: first and second place in bowling, first and second place in table tennis, third and place in padel tennis. The Municipality of Dubai won three medals: second and third place in padel tennis (residents) and third in the e-games championship. The 10th edition of the tournament included ten sports: bowling, held at the Dubai International Bowling Center in Al Mamzar, an athletics race held at Meydan Racecourse, 20 km and 30 km cycling races held at Meydan Racecourse, padel tennis at Paddle Club Point in Al Quoz, CrossFit at Luna Sports Club for Women, squash at Dubai Ladies Club, badminton and table tennis both at Al Nasr Sports Club, chess at Dubai Chess Club and e-games, held at Dubai Council headquarters.

