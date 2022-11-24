



GAME SEVEN | FR., NOV. 25 | 19:30 | FT. MYERS, FL. | HERTZ ARENA

Jon Gross (PxP), Amber Bepko (color)

Derek Sharp (PxP)

Series: George Tech leads 5-0

Last game: Nov 22 vs. New Hampshire, W, 75-57

Next game: Nov 26 vs. Michigan/Air Force, TBD

Head coach: Jose Fernandez

alma mater: FIU, 1994

Career Record: 422-285 (23rd season)

at USF: The same GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS | 3-1

Last game: Nov 20 vs. Georgia, L, 66-52

Next game: Nov 26 vs. No. 22/23 Michigan/Air Force, TBD

Head coach: Neil Fortner

alma mater: Texas, 1982

Career Record: 223-149 (15th season)

at Georgia Tech: 61-32 (fourth season) TAMPA (November 24, 2022) The University of South Florida women’s basketball team heads south on Interstate 75 to compete in the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena in Ft. Myers, Nov. 25-27. The Bulls open the event on Friday when they take on Georgia Tech at 7:30 PM and then play No. 22/23 Michigan of Air Force on Saturday. South Florida closes out the event on Sunday against No. 21/20 Baylor, Belmont, Buffalo or Villanova. The Bulls, on their way to one of their best starts in program history, appear to be improving for the first time since the 2012-13 season and for the fifth time (2012-13, 2006-07, 2001-02, 1999) to 7-0 -00) in their 50+ seasons. South Florida’s best start was going 8–0 twice during the 2016/17 and 1976/77 campaigns. Florida State transfer and former McDonald’s High School All-American Sammy boy leads four players in double digits in the scoring column, averaging 16.5 points per game, while Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu and Elena Tsineke yield 16.0 and 15.8 points per game respectively. Carla Brito is now averaging double digits after her career-record 26-point performance against New Hampshire on November 22, earning 12.2 points per appearance. Fankam Mendjiadeu leads the Bulls in rebounding with 9.3 boards per game and Brito is close behind with an average of 8.2 rebounds per game. Georgia Tech enters the game against the Bulls with a 3-1 record for the year, defeating Auburn, 57-51, on Nov. 16 and losing to Georgia, 66-52, on Nov. 20 in its final two appearances. Cameron Swartz is one of two players to score in double digits for Georgia Tech, averaging 16.0 points per game, topping the team, while Bianca Jackson is second with 12.0 points per game. Nerea Hermosa leads the team on the glass, grabbing 6.8 rebounds per game, while Kayla Blackshear is second with 6.5 per game. All matches in the Gulf Coast Showcase will be streamed live FloHoops ($). Can’t catch the Bulls? All USF home games will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Subscriptions to the ESPN+ app cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year and can be combined with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services. A step-by-step guide to subscribing to ESPN+ can be found here. About USF Women’s Basketball

Follow the Bulls on social media to keep up with the latest USF women’s basketball news (Twitter | Facebook | Instagram). South Florida recorded its 10e 20-win season during the 2021–2022 season while playing in his sixth American Athletic Conference championship game in his nine years in the conference. The Bulls reached their highest national ranking of the season when it checked in at No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll dated November 30, advancing to their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the past nine years. USF has played 17 postseason tournaments and had eight NCAA Tournament berths as a head coach Jose Fernandez ‘s 22 seasons. Fernandez, the all-time winningest coach in program history, has led USF to 10 20-win seasons, two WNIT last four appearances, the 2009 WNIT Championship, and has won over 400 career games. Fernandez was named a finalist for the WBCA and a semifinalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year Awards. He was also named the 2021 American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year at the end of the 2020–21 campaign. In 2021-2022, the Bulls had three players recognized by The American for impressive seasons, including Elena Tsineke (All-Conference First Team), Bethy Mununga (All-Conference Second Team) and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (All-conference second team). In addition, Tsineke and Mununga were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Tournament Team. #GoBulls

