opinion | The Iranian football team has already won
The Iran national football team, affectionately known as Team Melli, made a discouraging start to the World Cup on Monday. The side, who entered the tournament as the highest-ranked team from Asia, lost a one-sided game to England 6-2. There’s time to make it right. On Friday, Team Melli will play Wales, a potentially winnable game for the Iranians, before taking on the United States in a tempting game next week.
For Iranian football fans, including myself, World Cup matches are usually the pinnacle of sporting excitement. This year, in Qatar, things are different. Team Melli plays in the midst of a popular uprising triggered by the murder of a young Kurdish Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, by the Iranian vice squad in mid-September. In the weeks since, protests led by women, youth and ethnic minorities have spread to every province of the country under the rallying cry of Woman, life, freedom. The government has reacted viciously, arresting thousands and killing hundreds more. Last week at least a dozen peopleincluding a 9-year-old boy, were shot in one night.
Against this bloody backdrop, many Iranians have said they will not support the party. Some have called on FIFA to remove the team from competition altogether, arguing that allowing Team Melli to play on the international stage offers the Islamic Republic a chance to whitewash its repression in the country. Others find it simply impossible to care about football while protesters are being killed.
The government’s attempts to tie Team Mellis’ identity to its own, along with the apparent willingness of some team members to play along, have further upset some Iranian fans. When some team members posed for photos with President Ebrahim Raisi before leaving for Qatar, many saw it as a betrayal. Nowhere was this dissatisfaction more apparent than in videos circulates on social media from Team Melli banners in Iran igniting a previously unthinkable sight in the football-mad country.
It is not the first time that Team Melli has gone to a World Cup in an atmosphere of national turmoil. In fact, Iran’s first World Cup appearance in 1978 bears certain similarities to the present. Controversy surrounded the host country: Argentina, ruled by a ruthless military junta that wiped out tens of thousands of leftists, was seen as an inappropriate setting for a global tournament, as was Qatar, due to its treatment of migrant workers and denial of LGBTQ rights. is today.
In Iran, a revolution was in the making. In 1978, Iranians poured into the streets to protest the US-backed dictatorship of Mohammed Reza Pahlavi. When the team played in Argentina in June, the mass protests came to a halt, leading the prime minister to declare the crisis over. But by the end of the summer, protests and workers’ strikes once again erupted across the country, as millions joined the largest protest movement in Iranian history. The Shah’s government would fall early next year.
Team Melli entered the field without a captain that year, Parviz Ghelichkhani. A committed leftist who was once briefly imprisoned for his political activism and forced to publicly express regret during a televised confession, Ghelichkhani announced he would not play with the team in protest of repression in Iran. In his absence, the team would fail to win in Argentina.
It would take Iran 20 years to return to the World Cup stage. It was worth the wait: on a summer evening in France in 1998, Team Melli won its first ever World Cup match; even better, it was a 2-1 stunner against the United States. The lead up to the match had been a tense affair as security and diplomatic concerns plagued the schedule and stadium staff. Still, the game itself was a remarkable success. Team Melli presented white roses to the U.S. squad before the game, and the two teams posed for photos together before playing.
Iranians from all walks of life were elated and spent the night dancing in the streets, united in celebration of a national triumph. The joy spread to the Iranian diaspora; as a teenager in New York I was fascinated. After the tournament I begged my mom to find me a Team Melli jersey, which wasn’t easy. The kit she found was several sizes too big for me, but I wore it proudly for years.
These were turbulent days in Iran, where last year saw the unexpected landslide election of Mohammad Khatami, a liberalizing figure who advocated free press, diplomatic relations with Europe and America and greater public participation in politics. As Team Melli performed on the field, many in the country were full of hope for change. That hopeful feeling would prove fleeting.
Those two World Cups, 20 years apart, testified to the close intertwining of sports and politics in Iran, a process to put in motion when Iranian nationalists began promoting physical fitness in the early 20th century as a means of reviving the nation’s health and vigor. Football, introduced to the country by European missionary schools and British colonial officers and adopted enthusiastically by Iranians, filled the bill.
But try as they might, the authorities have never been able to fully control the game. Following in the footsteps of remarkably brave athletes, some footballers show solidarity with protesters. For example, after winning Iran’s Super Cup this month, members of Tehran Esteghlal football club stood gloomily at the awards ceremony and refused to celebrate. A few days later, a beach soccer player, Saeed Piramounmarked his tournament-winning goal by simulating the cutting of his hair, a tribute to women who remove their headscarves and cut their hair during protests.
The recent image of Team Melli kneeling before the president was less inspiring. But just days earlier, when the team played in Tehran, all but two players chose not to sing the National anthem. And for Monday’s game, the captain, Ehsan Hajsafi, expressed his condolences to the grieving families of Iran. Beginning in the name of the God of Rainbows, a sentence used by the 9-year-old who was killed last week, Mr Hajsafi told the protesters: ‘We stand with you. The whole team the next day refused to sing the national anthem for the game.
Team Melli now has two more chances to show their courage on the field. But in some ways it doesn’t really matter what happens. By standing in solidarity with protesters at considerable personal risk, they have already won.
Golnar Nikpour is an assistant professor of history at Dartmouth College and a scholar of modern Iranian intellectual and cultural history.
