opinion | The Iranian football team has already won

The Iran national football team, affectionately known as Team Melli, made a discouraging start to the World Cup on Monday. The side, who entered the tournament as the highest-ranked team from Asia, lost a one-sided game to England 6-2. There’s time to make it right. On Friday, Team Melli will play Wales, a potentially winnable game for the Iranians, before taking on the United States in a tempting game next week.

For Iranian football fans, including myself, World Cup matches are usually the pinnacle of sporting excitement. This year, in Qatar, things are different. Team Melli plays in the midst of a popular uprising triggered by the murder of a young Kurdish Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, by the Iranian vice squad in mid-September. In the weeks since, protests led by women, youth and ethnic minorities have spread to every province of the country under the rallying cry of Woman, life, freedom. The government has reacted viciously, arresting thousands and killing hundreds more. Last week at least a dozen peopleincluding a 9-year-old boy, were shot in one night.

Against this bloody backdrop, many Iranians have said they will not support the party. Some have called on FIFA to remove the team from competition altogether, arguing that allowing Team Melli to play on the international stage offers the Islamic Republic a chance to whitewash its repression in the country. Others find it simply impossible to care about football while protesters are being killed.

The government’s attempts to tie Team Mellis’ identity to its own, along with the apparent willingness of some team members to play along, have further upset some Iranian fans. When some team members posed for photos with President Ebrahim Raisi before leaving for Qatar, many saw it as a betrayal. Nowhere was this dissatisfaction more apparent than in videos circulates on social media from Team Melli banners in Iran igniting a previously unthinkable sight in the football-mad country.