Chess, the only pastime for Shubhi and her family





Carrom was Shubhi Gupta’s first love when she was only three. Then she started playing ludo. Within a few months, she shifted her focus to chess, a common passion for her family of four, including father, mother, and older brother. In fact, it was her father Pradeep Gupta who introduced the family to chess. The passion is such that the family hardly watches TV or spends time on social sites. Shubhi’s consecutive international medals this year, including a gold medal in the under-12 category at the Commonwealth Youth Chess Championship this week in Sri Lanka, are a reflection of her love for the sport. 11-year-old Shubhi, who hails from Ghaziabad, scored a perfect 9/9 in this tournament. In September, Shubhi won the under-12 title at the World Cadet Chess Championship in Batumi, Georgia. That was my first big event after winning the national title in April this year, so I made sure I would go home with a medal and it happened according to my plan, said Shubhi. I never tried any sport other than carrom, ludo and a bit of table tennis before choosing chess. I like solving puzzles, said Shubhi, who also had three silver medals in the standard, rapid and blitz categories at the West Asian Youth Chess Championship in the Maldives in June. Shubhi, who won the National Amateur U-2000 Women Chess Championship in May 2022 after taking bronze in the Sub-Junior Chess Championship in March, also won a silver medal at the Asian Schools Chess Championship in the U-11 category at the Philippines in July 2021. I haven’t watched TV for two years and I only focus on chess. It’s all I’m thinking about right now. I’m aiming for women’s GM standards three years from now as titles in the Worlds and Commonwealth Youth events have boosted my confidence, said Shubhi, who is trained by Prasenjit Dutta. Shubhi’s mother, Urmila Gupta, travels with her to as many events around the world as possible. She (Urmila) only learned to play chess after she married me and then the sport became the greatest love of the family. Now Urmila Shubhi learns about the game when she travels with her for events, Pradeep said. During the lockdown, Shubhi even trained by playing against all of us at home. We all play chess at home and only recently have I started giving my children mobile phones. Otherwise, they had chess as the only entertainment, Gupta said. He describes Shubhi as calm and collected. She (Shubhi) always keeps calm and calm and that is her strength in the sport. At the beginning of her career, she looked a bit tricky, but as time progressed, she matured in her game and now she is a completely different player, Pradeep added.

Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist who enjoys writing about cricket and Olympic sports. He played college level cricket and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997.

