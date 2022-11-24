Kinkela swings for 21 kills in Michigan State’s 3-1 upset





Next game: at Michigan 11-25-2022 | 7:00 PM (ET) Nov. 25 (Fri) / 7:00 PM (ET) Bee Michigan EAST LANSING, Mich. The Rutgers volleyball team won set one against host Michigan State on Wednesday night at the Breslin Center, 25-22, but the Spartans came back with 25-23, 25-15 and 25-20 set victories to take the game. Red shirt freshman Alice Kinkela caught 21 kills, a new career high and second most by a Scarlet Knight in a Big Ten match. Kinkela has reached double-digit kills in three of the last four games, averaging 4.08 kills per set during the span.

added 14 kills and swung .324, her second-best hitting percentage in a conference game this season. Junior Kristina Grkovic was just shy of reaching double-digit kills and ended the game with nine while adding four service aces and three blocks. It was her fifth game this season with three or more aces.

directed the offense for 19 assists to crack the rally season’s top 10 and recorded three blocks, while a senior added 16 helpers and was shy of a double-double with eight digs. Defensively, junior Madson Chitty led RU with 14 counts while Megan Vernon total of four rejections. Vernon’s solo block moved her to second on the rally-era season leader list and is now one solo block away from tying for the rally-era leader. SERIES 1 (25-22) | Taylor Humphrey led Rutgers with five kills in the opening set while Lauren DeLo and Kristina Grkovic added aces. A 5-0 run fueled by a pair of Humphrey kills gave Rutgers a 10-6 lead. As the Spartans came back to tie the set at 11-11, Rutgers produced another 5-0 blowout behind a few blocks this time Megan Vernon . Again, Michigan State came close with the next four points to come within one at 16-15, but the Scarlet Knights held the lead. The Spartans again came within a point at 20-19, but RU scored four of the next five to maintain control, while Humphrey’s final strike of the set gave the Scarlet Knights the win.

Kinkela came away with eight kills in the third set, while Grkovic served up a pair of aces. Michigan State took a 12-6 lead as Rutgers rattled off four straight runs. Kills from Grkovic, Humphrey and Kinkela left the Scarlet Knights trailing 12-10, but the Spartans extended their advantage by following with a 9-2 run. SERIES 4 (20-25) | On one of Kinkela’s five kills in the frame, Rutgers trailed 14–12, but Michigan State then outscored RU 6–1 for a 20–13 lead. However, the Scarlet Knights were able to cut their deficit to three by coming back to a 6-2 run. During the stretch, Grkovic engineered a kill and block, while a Humphrey swing left RU 22-19 before the Spartans won the game. Alice Kinkela was the first Scarlet Knight to reach 20 or more kills in a match since Kamila Cieslik captured 20 in a 3–1 victory over Penn on September 15, 2017. Kinkela’s 21 kills were the second most by a Scarlet Knight in a Big Ten contest. Meme Fletcher holds the record with 25 against Maryland on October 21, 2015.

Kinkela’s 21 kills also propelled redshirt freshman Scarlet Knight into the top 10 season kill list from the rally era with 293. She needs just three more kills to pass Kylie Orr (2012) for ninth and more 14 to surpass Caitlin Saxton (2010) for eighth.

With her four service aces, Kristina Grkovic tied for third on the rally era leaders list with 34. She needs two more to move Kamila Cieslik (2017) into second and four more to tie Tracy Wright (2013) as the leader in the rally era in season service aces.

which ranks fourth with a total of 106 blocks. With her 19 assists Lauren Delo cracked the top 10 in assists in the rally era. She currently has 664 career assists in her three seasons at Rutgers. The Rutgers volleyball team closes out the 2022 season on Friday, November 25 at 7:00 PM in Michigan Follow Rutgers women’s volleyball Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. -RU-

