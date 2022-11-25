Maple Leafs mourn the loss of Legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming





Toronto Maple Leafs legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming has passed away. The team released a statement on Thursday confirming Salming’s death. “Borje was a pioneer of the game and an icon of unbreakable spirit and undisputed toughness. He helped open the door for Europeans in the NHL and defined himself through his on-ice play and his contributions to the community,” said Maple Leafs President and Deputy Governor Brendan Shanahan. “Borje joined the Maple Leafs 50 years ago and will forever be a part of our hockey family. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Pia, his children Theresa, Anders, Rasmus, Bianca, Lisa and Sara, and brother Stieg.” In August, the Maple Leafs revealed that the Swedish legend was diagnosed with ALS, a disease that gradually affects the nervous system and has no cure. In October, Salming lost the ability to speak. In an interview with Swedish newspaper Expressen, Salming and his family spoke openly about the disease and the difficulties of getting proper treatment in his home country. Less than two weeks ago, Salming and his family flew to Canada, where he attended the Hockey Hall of Fame festivities in addition to treatment. He was honored for the HHOF game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena as part of those festivities, followed by a separate night to honor the legend against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Scroll to Continue The Leafs played a salming tribute video for him and his family. He dropped the puck for the ceremonial throw-in. Toronto started an all-Swedish lineup in honor of the one affectionately known as ‘King’. Salming was a pioneer of field hockey. He was the first Swedish player to come to the NHL and have a major impact on the game. His number 21 has been retired by the Maple Leafs. Salming’s Maple Leafs career began when he signed as a free agent prior to the 1973–74 season. Over the course of 16 seasons and 1,099 regular season games in blue and white, he would set a team record for most assists (620) while recording most goals (148), points (768) and playoff points (49). by a defender in franchise history. His number 21 hangs from the rafters at Scotiabank Arena as one of 19 players to have their number retired by the Maple Leafs. A two-time Norris Trophy runner-up, Salming was named to the NHL’s First All-Star team in 1976–77 and to the Second All-Star team five times. In 1996, he became the first Swedish player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and was honored as one of the “100 Greatest NHL Players” in 2017. On the international scene, Salming has represented Sweden at four IIHF World Championships, three Canada Cups and the 1992 Winter Olympics. He was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in 1998 and in 2008 was recognized as part of the IIHF’s Centennial All-Star Team, featuring the six most successful players in the history of international ice hockey, voted by an expert panel. Salming was 71.

